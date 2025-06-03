7 terrorists killed in 2 operations in Balochistan: ISPR

Seven terrorists belonging to Indian proxy Fitna al Hindustan in two separate operations in Balochistan, the military’s media wing said on Tuesday.

Despite heightened military tensions between Pakistan and India last month, militant groups were unable to significantly escalate their activities in the country, according to data released by an Islamabad-based independent think tank.

The monthly security assessment issued by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) recorded 85 militant attacks in May as compared to 81 in April, resulting in 113 fatalities. These included 52 security forces personnel, 46 civilians, 11 militants, and four peace committee members.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) today, “Seven terrorists belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Hindustan, were sent to hell in two separate operations in Balochistan.”

An intelligence-based operation (IBO) was conducted in general area of Mach in Kachhi district on the reported presence of the terrorists, the ISPR said.

“During the conduct of operation, [the] troops effectively engaged the Fitna al Hindustan terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, five Indian sponsored terrorists were sent to hell,” the statement said.

In another IBO conducted in the general area of Margand in Kalat district, a terrorist hideout was busted and two terrorists were successfully neutralised, ISPR said.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the slain terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of Indian sponsored terrorism from the country,” the statement said.

“The nation’s unwavering resolve to bring the perpetrators of Indian sponsored terrorism and their facilitators to justice,” the statement concluded.

The government has designated all terrorist organisations in Balochistan as Fitna al Hindu­stan.

The term ‘Fitna al Hindu­stan’ is a new phrase coined by Pakistan’s military, aimed at framing India’s alleged role in terrorism as a deliberate destabilisation strategy, potentially to galvanise domestic support.

Last week, a district official was killed when his house was attacked by terrorists in Balochistan’s Surab city, a statement from the provincial government had said.

Four soldiers were martyred as security forces killed 12 terrorists linked to “Indian proxy groups” in operations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, the military’s media wing had said last week.