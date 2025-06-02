E-Paper | June 02, 2025

Rising electricity rates, tax burden still concerns citizens: report

Ikram Junaidi Published June 2, 2025 Updated June 2, 2025 11:12am

ISLAMABAD: While economic concerns continue to ease, rising electricity prices and the tax burden remain worrying for more Pakistanis.

This was the crux of the Consumer Confidence Index for the second quarter of the current year conducted by research company Ipsos. The survey was carried out across the country with over 1,000 people interviewed via telephone.

When asked about the most worrying issues, the respondents cited electricity bills and continuously increasing taxes.

However, the findings showed that two in five Pakistanis believed the country was on the right track. Optimism was at its peak in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa followed by Punjab - higher among rural population and middle-income groups.

The report claimed that optimism had increased sharply in last couple of years, now breaking all records, reaching the ever highest in six years. Moreover, three in 10 Pakistanis believed that the country’s economic condition was strong. Current perceptions of economy being strong are ever highest since August 2019.

It claimed that one in five Pakistanis now feels more comfortable while meeting household expenses than a year ago. There is even better feeling in rural citizens.

The survey report added that one in five Pakistanis was now comfortable in making daily household purchases and this ratio nearly doubled in the last one year.

Replying to a question about the future, two in five Pakistanis expected that the economy will get stronger in next six months, with Punjab (41pc) and lower-middle class (43pc) being most optimistic. It is the first time in the last six years that optimism about local economic conditions has just overtaken pessimism.

More than one in three Pakistanis also expected their personal financial conditions would get stronger in the next six months. Women and young citizens were more optimistic. While one-fourth Pakistanis feel confident to invest in future, reaching ever highest in six years, confidence in the ability to make major purchases jumped to 17pc from mere 1pc a couple of years ago.

According to the report, three in 10 Pakistanis felt secure about jobs with rural people and middle-income groups and youth being more secure. Confidence in job security has attained its best level since 2019.

Comparison with other countries

Over the last one quarter, Pakistan observed a positive change (4 pts) in Global Consumer Confidence Index.

With constant improvements in the last quarter, Pakistan maintains its position above Türkiye in rankings, but well below other similar countries such as China, India, Brazil, South Africa and the global average.

Published in Dawn, June 2nd, 2025

