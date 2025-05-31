E-Paper | May 31, 2025

Punjab govt to impose section 144 in province during Eid holidays

Ali Waqar Published May 31, 2025 Updated May 31, 2025 03:17pm

The Punjab government on Saturday said that Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) will be in place to prevent disturbance of public peace and danger to human life from June 5 to June 11.

A notification issued by the provincial government today said that it was reported that during Eidul Azha, random people burned the heads and feet of sacrificial animals which emitted unhealthy smoke and unpleasant smell.

“Members of the public throw entrails of sacrificial animals on roadside and drains, which causes smell/insanitary conditions and blockage of sewerage system,” the notification added.

It continued that people in different areas swim in the “canals, ponds, lakes, riverbanks and distributaries during Eid holidays”, placing their lives at risk.

“Cattle sellers illegally establish sale points for sale/purchase of sacrificial animals within populated areas of districts, which causes hindrance in smooth conduct of traffic and also spread of different diseases,” it read.

“The said activities are not only injurious to public health and safety, but also cause nuisance and resentment among the general public [and] are likely to cause disturbance in public peace and tranquility.”

The notification said there were sufficient grounds to proceed under Section 144 of the CrPC to prevent disturbance of public peace and danger to human life within the territorial limits of the province of Punjab.

Therefore, the government prohibited the following actions June 5 to 11 across the province: “Burning of the head and feet of sacrificial animals in public places; swimming/bathing/boating in rivers/lakes/dams; throwing offal/ entrails of sacrificial animal on manhole/ drainage/canals etc; sale/purchase of sacrificial animals at any place other than notified cattle markets and display of arms and ammunition.”

A spokesperson for the Punjab home department clarified that no banned organisation will be allowed to collect hides of sacrificial animal on Eidul Azha.

“Only organisations registered with the Punjab Charity Commission will be able to collect the hides of sacrificial animals.”

