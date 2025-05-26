Illegal cattle markets popping up all over Karachi despite ban

KARACHI: While the city administration has allowed the sale of sacrificial animals at designated locations for upcoming Eidul Azha, illegal cattle markets have multiplied in the city, leading to traffic jams and sanitation problems in several localities.

The mushroom growth of illegal cattle markets in densely populated localities of the city have also posed risks to safety for pedestrians and residents.

Several illegal cattle markets were found established in an organised manner by mounting large tents, provision of electricity, security guards and entry points in different parts of the city.

Illegal cattle markets were established underneath the Gizri flyover, at the backside of Dubai Palace in Gulistan-i-Jauhar, Plot 39 and adjacent ground near Mosimiat in Block-6, in Scheme 33, Yousuf Goth and near Rais Goth at Hub River Road in district Keamari and near Kala Pul in district South.

Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi, who had recently through a notification imposed a ban on illegal cattle markets and roadside sale of livestock, said that the city’s administration was taking strict measures to regulate market activities and ensure compliance with municipal regulations.

Commissioner has allowed markets for sacrificial animals only at 14 spots in seven districts

He said that any market operating without permission from the city administration was considered illegal and would face action.

The illegal cattle markets, which emerged mainly on roadsides and open spaces along the streets, not only cause traffic disruption in different localities, but also create sanitation issues.

Hundreds of thousands of sacrificial animals from various parts of the country are brought for sale in the city on the occasion of the religious festival and many small traders move the livestock to different areas and set up illegal cattle markets.

In many areas across the city, seasonal traders occupy open spaces along the streets and roads, establishing their trading hubs with a dozen or so animals.

Residents of several localities said that the traders brought their animals on the streets a little after dusk and continue their business late in the night, disrupting both vehicular and pedestrian flow.

A resident of Burns Road, Muhammad Shahid, said that the entire vicinity was stinking with the animal waste as several lanes had become trading hub of the sacrificial animals.

The city administration had imposed Section 144 of the criminal procedure code in the city for one month to ensure orderly arrangements for cattle markets.

As per the commissioner’s order, the sale of animals will be banned at the places, other than the permitted cattle markets.

Karachi’s seven district administrations have allowed animal markets at 14 spots in the city.

Officials said that the strict orders had been issued to the authorised market organisers regarding cleanliness, security, and noise prevention.

They said that an effective system for disposing of animal remains and waste had also been imposed in all markets and action would be taken against violators under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The officials said that the crackdown on illegal cattle market was in full swing and the action against illegal trading hubs was being taken on day to day basis.

They said that over 40 unauthorised cattle markets had so far been removed in different parts of the city.

They officials said that the 18 unauthorized markets were removed in district Malir, three in Korangi, four in Central, 12 in East, three in Keamari and two in South.

The illegal trading hubs have even emerged along with the major arteries of the city, including M.A Jinnah Road.

Published in Dawn, May 26th, 2025