Teenager dies of ‘heatstroke’ as mercury crosses 40°C in Karachi

KARACHI: A teenage boy reportedly died of heatstroke on Friday as temperature crossed 40 degree Celsius mark in parts of the city on Friday.

The boy, aged around 15 years, was brought dead to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi from Moachko.

“His post-mortem examination was carried out. It was apparently a heatstroke case,” Police Surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed told Dawn.

Sources said he was a homeless person and the body was found in Murad Kalmati Goth’s jungle area.

Meanwhile, the Met department’s data showed that the city’s average temperature was 40 degrees Celsius, though some areas, including Gulistan-i-Jauhar, were hotter (40.1 degrees Celsius).

The relative humidity recorded in the morning was 60 per cent.

The department has forecast hot and humid weather over the next two days (Saturday-Sunday) with maximum temperatures ranging between 37 degrees Celsius and 39 degrees Celsius.

The heatwave persisted in Sindh cities. On Friday, Mohenjo-Daro became the hottest place in the country with the maximum temperature surging to 48 degrees centigrade.

According to the Met Office, the maximum temperature recorded in Dadu, Jacobabad and Shaheed Benazirabad was 47 degrees Celsius.

The Met Office predicted very hot and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

Mainly, very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province, it added.

Published in Dawn, May 31st, 2025