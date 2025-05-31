E-Paper | May 31, 2025

Teenager dies of ‘heatstroke’ as mercury crosses 40°C in Karachi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published May 31, 2025 Updated May 31, 2025 12:05pm
Amid scorching heat, volunteers give cold water bottles to people on Sharea Faisal near Malir Halt. —PPI
Amid scorching heat, volunteers give cold water bottles to people on Sharea Faisal near Malir Halt. —PPI

KARACHI: A teenage boy reportedly died of heatstroke on Friday as temperature crossed 40 degree Celsius mark in parts of the city on Friday.

The boy, aged around 15 years, was brought dead to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi from Moachko.

“His post-mortem examination was carried out. It was apparently a heatstroke case,” Police Surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed told Dawn.

Sources said he was a homeless person and the body was found in Murad Kalmati Goth’s jungle area.

Meanwhile, the Met department’s data showed that the city’s average temperature was 40 degrees Celsius, though some areas, including Gulistan-i-Jauhar, were hotter (40.1 degrees Celsius).

The relative humidity recorded in the morning was 60 per cent.

The department has forecast hot and humid weather over the next two days (Saturday-Sunday) with maximum temperatures ranging between 37 degrees Celsius and 39 degrees Celsius.

The heatwave persisted in Sindh cities. On Friday, Mohenjo-Daro became the hottest place in the country with the maximum temperature surging to 48 degrees centigrade.

According to the Met Office, the maximum temperature recorded in Dadu, Jacobabad and Shaheed Benazirabad was 47 degrees Celsius.

The Met Office predicted very hot and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

Mainly, very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province, it added.

Published in Dawn, May 31st, 2025

Join DawnMedia’s Breathe Pakistan initiative to combat climate change.
Climate Change
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Security threats
Updated 31 May, 2025

Security threats

Pakistan’s elevation of diplomatic relations with Afghanistan to ambassadorial level should help improve matters.
Why just K-Electric?
31 May, 2025

Why just K-Electric?

NEPRA has taken serious note of relentless and excessive power blackouts exceeding 12 hours a day in Karachi during...
Save the girls
31 May, 2025

Save the girls

SOME traditions that hinder individual progress are a heavy cross for society to bear. In Pakistan’s deeply...
Muddled strategy
Updated 30 May, 2025

Muddled strategy

Politicians from both sides need to realise that at stake is the nation’s shared vision of a democratic future for this hapless country.
Bangladesh tumult
30 May, 2025

Bangladesh tumult

REVOLUTIONS and upheavals are messy things, and unless proponents of the new order have a solid plan to replace the...
Online disgrace
30 May, 2025

Online disgrace

WE live in times of instant humiliation. In a toxic online setting, civility is a tall order and anyone is fair ...