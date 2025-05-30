E-Paper | May 30, 2025

Karachiites continue to face sweltering weather

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published May 30, 2025 Updated May 30, 2025 11:26am

KARACHI: Karachiites experienced another day of intense heat as the temperature soared to 39 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

The Met department’s data showed that the heat index at 2pm – with 54 per cent relative humidity and 38 degrees Celsius temperature – was 51 degrees Celsius.

Relative humidity recorded in the morning hours was 79pc.

Moenjodaro, however, was the hottest city in the province with 48 degrees Celsius, followed by Jacobabad and Shaheed Benazirabad (47.5 degrees Celsius), Larkana and Dadu (47 degrees Celsius).

According to the department’s advisory, hot/very hot and dry weather is likely to persist in most parts of the province, including Karachi, on Friday. The city, however, is expected to be occasionally windy with temperature ranging between 39 and 41 degrees Celsius.

Relative humidity is expected to range 50-60 and 40-50 in the morning and evening hours, respectively.

Published in Dawn, May 30th, 2025

