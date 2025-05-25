Tent-pegging championship challenges gender stereotypes in Jhelum

GUJAR KHAN: Scores of teams from across the country participated in the two-day Jhelum Tent-Pegging Championship 2025 — the first in the history of the Jhelum district to be organised by a female tent-pegger.

The event was organised by Arooj Azhar Kiyani, the Chief Executive Officer of the Kingsgate Equine and the first female captain of a tent-pegging team in the country, in collaboration with the Punjab government.

A large number of people, including families, gathered to watch the cultural sport, while over 70 tent-pegging teams participated in the event.

Talking to Dawn during the event, Ms Kiyani said she felt proud to be the first female tent-pegger in Pakistan, adding that it was not easy for her to make her debut in a male-dominated sport.

Speaking of the challenges faced by women in becoming horse riders, especially tent-peggers, the KingsGate CEO said that there was a scarcity of good trainers in the field who could coach young girls to pursue their passion.

“Luckily, I found a good coach who helped me through this journey of becoming a professional tent-pegger,” she said, adding that she regularly participates in championships throughout the country.

She said that separate arrangements were made for families to attend the championship and that positive feedback was received from young women and girls.

Ms Kiyani said that holding the event at the women’s college campus was aimed at encouraging women to be bold enough to cross barriers in sports and professions that are generally, and mistakenly, considered a domain of masculine superiority.

She said that the participation of women in horse riding and in the wars of Islamic history was well documented, and she was inspired by Islamic history.

She added that horse riding and tent-pegging were not limited to men, and she felt proud to be the first female player in the sport, as it is a game of valour and passion.

Meanwhile, Adviser to the Punjab Chief Minister, retired General Azhar Kiyani, who also attended the championship, said that it was the Punjab government’s priority to promote cultural sports in the province, and such events were being regularly held in almost all cities.

He said that the event was also aimed at celebrating the recent defining victory of Pakistan against India, adding that the whole nation stood shoulder to shoulder with the brave soldiers of Pakistan.

The event was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Jhelum, Syed Meesam Abbas, and District Police Officer (DPO) Tariq Aziz Sindhu, while the prize distribution was postponed due to a thunderstorm on Saturday afternoon.

Published in Dawn, May 25th, 2025