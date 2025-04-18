One goal at a time: A Kalash girl’s journey to pursue her passion for football

Syed Nisa is redefining what it means to be an athlete in a community that once believed sports was solely for men.

Daily life for a Kalash woman revolves around fulfilling a bunch of responsibilities — fetching water, preparing meals, taking care of livestock, farming, and weaving textiles. But a girl, in her 20s, is changing the mundane, one goal at a time.

Syed Nisa hails from Bamburet, one of the three villages in the breathtaking Kalash Valley. She comes from a family of six sisters, two brothers — one of whom passed away — and a father who works in the development sector with a non-profit organisation.

Growing up, girls playing sports, let alone football, was beyond her imagination. That, however, changed in 2018 when her elder sister showed her a video of a football match. “I was shocked,” she recalls to Dawn.com. “I didn’t even know girls from Chitral could play sports.”

That moment sparked a fire within her, and Kalash got its first woman footballer. Meet Syed Nisa, who is not just redefining the word ‘athlete’ in a community that once believed sports was solely for men but is also inspiring a new generation of girls in the land of mountains.

The chase

Nisa, a Master’s student at the University of Management and Technology, is making waves in football. She plays for the Chitral Women’s Sports Club and her varsity team.

But before she got involved in sports, Nisa’s life was very much like that of other Kalash women, centred around daily chores and family responsibilities. Little did she know that a transformation was waiting to take place, and all it took was a clip of Karishma Ali, a trailblazing footballer from Chitral.

“Before I could realise, I had seen every interview and match of hers,” Nisa recalls. “They motivated me to pursue athletics.”

Thus began a journey of strength (both physical and mental), and determination, one that ultimately led her to a meeting with Karishma in Islamabad in 2019. For Nisa, it was a pivotal moment moment.

Syed Nisa with other young athletes embracing teamwork, discipline, and determination. — courtesy KAF

“You can both play sports and make your community proud,” she recounts Karishma telling her. Shortly afterwards, Nisa was invited to a football training camp at Islamabad’s Jinnah Sports Complex, marking the beginning of her journey as an athlete. She also joined the Karishma Ali Foundation (KAF), which empowers young women to achieve their dreams and leadership potential through sports and physical activities.

Following in her footsteps, 14 other Kalash girls also decided to participate in KAF’s inaugural football camp in 2019. Though many faced challenges that led them to step away, four determined girls from the Kalash community continue to chase their football dreams — thanks to Nisa’s relentless passion and inspiration.

The defence

But Nisa’s journey has been nothing short of an uphill battle. In a society deeply entrenched with gender roles, the idea of a girl playing football is not exactly welcomed with an encouraging smile and a pat on the back.

“The community thinks sports isn’t for girls,” she explains. “They believe girls should focus on studies and household chores.” And these beliefs also came into play when Nisa had to talk to her family about football. “They didn’t want me to play because of societal pressure and false beliefs.”

She remained resolute though, despite the criticism and negativity. “It was tough accepting all the hate and bad comments,” she admits. “But I believed that one day, they would understand the importance and benefits of sports.”

In these tough times, Nisa found a cheerleader and supporter in her elder sister who stood by her side as she navigated the challenges of pursuing her passion.

For Wazir, her father, the community’s judgement and the challenges spurring from it were worrisome. But, eventually, in the battle between ‘*log kya kahen gain’ [what will people say]* and Nisa’s passion, the latter won.

“Over time, I’ve seen her determination and strength,” Wazir gleams. “Her passion for football is not only changing her life but also how our community views women.

“Despite the societal pressure, I now fully support her, knowing that sports will help her grow and inspire others,” he conceded.

The coach

Amid all this, Karishma has been a guiding light for Nisa, having immediately recognised her potential and encouraging her to pursue her dreams.

“When I met Nisa, I saw a spark in her,” Karishma remembers. “Coming from the Kalash Valley, her journey is unique, but I truly believe that with determination, she can break barriers.

“I often tell her that she has the ability to not just make her family but the entire community proud,” she says.

Through the KAF, Karishma mentored Nisa, providing her with training opportunities and helping her take her first steps into the world of football. “Nisa’s journey is a powerful reminder of how sports can transform lives,” Karishma adds.

“I’m proud to be part of her story and to witness her pave the way for other young girls in Kalash.”

The 12th (wo)man

Sports has transformed Nisa’s life in profound ways. “Before becoming a player, I didn’t know who I was. I couldn’t even speak about my rights,” she says. “But sports made me strong and confident.”

Football, in particular, has become her passion, and she dreams of playing at national and international levels, representing both Pakistan and the Kalash community on the global stage.

But most of all, her accomplishments are gradually changing how her community views women’s potential. “When I go back to my village to conduct sports sessions with young girls, I see a shift,” she shares. “We talk to their parents about the importance of sports, and we mostly receive positive reactions.”

This changing mindset is a testament to her perseverance and the power of leading by example.

Syed Nisa and the inspiring young athletes of the Karishma Ali Foundation come together for a training session amidst the breathtaking mountains. — courtesy KAF

Today, she is a beacon of hope for young Kalash girls. Many have reached out to her, expressing their desire to play football. “It’s a great achievement for me to see these girls inspired and eager to pursue sports,” she says, adding that the goal is to empower young Kalash women through sports, showing them that they can achieve their dreams while remaining connected to their cultural heritage.

“Sports has a place in preserving Kalash traditions,” Nisa asserts. “If Kalash girls have the opportunities and facilities to achieve their goals, why would they move away from their community and culture? If they become athletes, they will understand the importance of their life and heritage. Through this, they can connect to their roots and make their community proud.”

For the elders and community leaders of Kalash, Nisa has a heartfelt message: “Please encourage your daughters instead of discouraging them. Let them dream big and achieve their goals.”

She believes that change is possible and envisions a future where more Kalash girls can play sports, break barriers, and make their families and communities proud.

The road to glory

As she looks to the future, her message is simple but powerful: “No matter how difficult it is to take the first step toward change, you have to take it and positively change the world by breaking barriers.”

Her journey is far from over. She dreams of becoming a role model for young girls, not just in her community, but across Pakistan. “I want to show them that sports is a valuable option,” she says.

“A single step can change your whole life. You have to take that step, stay loyal to your decision, and never give up.”

Through her courage, resilience, and unwavering determination, this Kalash girl is not only rewriting her own story but also paving the way for future generations of women to dream big and break free from societal constraints. Her story is a powerful reminder that change begins with one bold step — and that no dream is too big to achieve.

Header image: Syed Nisa in her traditional Kalash attire. — courtesy Syed Nisa/Instagram