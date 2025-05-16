PTI denies Imran accepted PM’s offer for talks

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has dismissed media reports claiming that its incarcerated founding chairman, Imran Khan, has agreed to initiate negotiations following an offer from the prime minister.

“It is true that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke to PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, and the chairman later informed Imran Khan about it. However, the call was solely related to the current tensions with India and had nothing to do with political negotiations,” PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram told Dawn.

Mr Akram added, “I spoke to Mr Gohar, and he confirmed that no offer for negotiations was made during the call, nor did he convey any such message to Imran Khan.”

Media reports have suggested that PM Shehbaz had extended an invitation for talks to PTI and that Imran Khan had not only accepted the offer but also instructed Mr Gohar to proceed, albeit with a condition to keep the process out of the media spotlight.

Gohar says former premier ‘will never strike a deal’

According to party sources, it was correct that talks couldn’t be held during media presence. “In the past, we tried to hold talks with the government and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, but because of the speculations by the media, the talks could not reach a logical end. However, no such offer has been made at the moment,” a party official said.

Sources claimed that during the meeting between Mr Khan and Mr Gohar, other people, including Salman Safdar and Zaheer Abbas, were also present, making it implausible for confidential matters such as negotiations to be discussed.

Mr Gohar also rejected any such development. Talking to media persons, he said that no deal was made with anyone regarding Imran Khan’s case.

“No such deal has been made. However, I believe that political issues should be addressed through dialogue. Khan Sahib’s sons Kasim and Sulaiman have also said that no deal has been made. Both sons are aware of the issues and are in contact with their father,” he said.

Replying to questions, Mr Gohar said the prime minister had given an offer for negotiations on the floor of the house, and Mr Gohar had welcomed it.

“I said that we would ask Khan Sahib and the party, and then we will be able to reply. I have never shared Khan Sahib’s talks with anyone on the record or even off the record,” he said.

He said that both sons of Imran Khan gave a very good interview and shared whatever was in their hearts. “They are very close to their father and are in contact with him,” he said.

Mr Gohar insisted that Imran Khan “will never make a deal and will never be broken”.

Published in Dawn, May 16th, 2025