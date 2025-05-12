PTI slams govt’s ‘delayed response’

ISLAMABAD: The main opposition party, PTI, has criticised the government over its “failure” to respond “promptly and decisively” to Indian aerial attacks across Pakistani air bases.

PTI leader Omar Ayub Khan said India carried out a “shameful and unprovoked aerial assault” on Pakistan on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday.

The PTI leader said the “imposed and cowardly government” waited four days before issuing any official response to Indian aggression.

“This criminal delay led to the loss of precious lives and the blood of our brave martyrs is on the hands of imposed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his puppet administration,” said Mr Ayub, who is also the opposition leader in National Assembly.

The opposition leader, however, lauded the armed forces for their professionalism, while crediting former prime minister Imran Khan for modernising the PAF’s defence capabilities.

Imran’s release

Mr Ayub said former premier was the “strongest and most compelling voice” against Indian PM Narendra Modi’s ideology and Indian aggression.

“Only Imran Khan can lead Pakistan out of crisis and unite the nation — his immediate release is critical for Pakistan’s stability,” he said.

A post on PTI’s official X account also reiterated the demand for his release. “He fought Pakistan’s case with courage and conviction in 2019, and the nation needs his leadership now,” said the post.

Published in Dawn, May 12th, 2025