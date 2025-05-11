IHC dismisses plea for Imran’s release on parole

ISLAMABAD: The Reg­istrar Office of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has returned a petition seeking the release of former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan on parole, citing multiple procedural objections.

The plea was filed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur through senior advocate Latif Khosa. The petition, which sought Mr Khan’s release under parole, was dismissed for not fulfilling basic legal requirements.

The Registrar Office objected that the plea was not filed by the aggrieved individual himself and failed to name Mr Khan as a party in it. Additionally, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) — the prosecuting authority in the case in which Mr Khan is serving the sentence — was not listed as a respondent.

The registrar also noted that the full addresses of involved parties were missing, and raised concerns over the legal standing of a third party seeking such relief on behalf of a convicted individual.

Returns petition for not fulfilling basic legal requirements

Following these objections, the Registrar Office removed the filing and directed that the plea be re-submitted with corrections.

The petition, filed amid rising regional tensions, warned of a possible drone attack targeting Adiala Jail, where Mr Khan is currently detained. It claims that Khan’s life is at imminent risk due to heightened hostilities with India, and argued that releasing him on parole was essential for national security and unity.

Citing recent drone incursions and the ongoing “national emergency,” the petition alleged the former premier has become a prime target for Indian aggression. It claims that Mr Khan’s historical confrontations with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have made him a “top enemy” of New Delhi.

“Mr. Modi views Mr. Imran Khan as India’s biggest enemy… Central Jail Adiala is a potential target to take out Imran Khan and leave the Pakistani nation in further disarray,” the petition warned.

It further argued that Mr Khan’s release would help foster unity within Pakistan and bolster its position internationally amid cross-border threats.

Mr Khan, detained since August 2023, is serving a sentence in the £190 million corruption case and also faces pending trials under the Anti-Terrorism Act related to the May 9, 2023 protests.

The petition termed these cases “politically motivated” and lacking in credible evidence.

The plea also cited Mr Khan’s deteriorating health and references the Good Conduct Prisoners’ Probational Release Act, 1926, as well as international precedents — including Nelson Mandela’s release — as grounds for parole.

It drew parallels to the 2020 Supreme Court order that allowed parole for prisoners during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Published in Dawn, May 11th, 2025