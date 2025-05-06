E-Paper | May 06, 2025

PPP’s Waqar Mehdi wins Senate by-election for Sindh seat

Dawn.com | APP Published May 6, 2025 Updated May 6, 2025 07:16pm

PPP’s Syed Waqar Mehdi won the by-election held for the vacant general seat of the Senate from the province of Sindh in Karachi on Tuesday, the Associated Press of Pakistan reported.

The ruling PPP and the opposition Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) had nominated Waqar Mehdi and Nighat Mirza, respectively. The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) did not field any candidate and on Monday it announced boycotting the polling process as well.

In the by-election held at the Sindh Assembly, Mehdi secured 111 votes, while MQM-P’s Nighat Mirza received 36, and two were rejected, said the returning officer, Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Ejaz Anwar Chauhan.

The polling was conducted from 9am to 4pm without any break. A total of 149 votes were cast during the scheduled polling time.

The general Senate seat from Sindh province fell vacant after the death of PPP’s Senator Taj Haider on April 8 in Karachi. He was elected a senator on a PPP ticket from a Senate general seat in Sindh in March 2021 for a period of six years.

Officials had said that the candidate to be elected on Tuesday will serve as a member of the Senate for a period of around two years until March 2027.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

United front
Updated 06 May, 2025

United front

The state, on its part, should continue efforts to include the PTI in consultations to evolve a national response based on collective input.
Coercive tax powers
06 May, 2025

Coercive tax powers

THE amendments to the tax laws giving vast coercive powers to the FBR, and allowing it to circumvent existing laws...
Blocked online
06 May, 2025

Blocked online

CITIZENS of India are welcome to join the VPN club. With New Delhi left looking rather sheepish after jumping the ...
Doing business
Updated 05 May, 2025

Doing business

The government does not put in consistent effort to ensure the rule of law, the absence of which is what eventually drives investors away.
Destination unknown
05 May, 2025

Destination unknown

PAKISTANI politicians love to punch above their weight. With the return of the PML-N to power, it was but natural to...
Wounded childhood
05 May, 2025

Wounded childhood

PAKISTAN is unkind to its children. The NCRC’s State of Children in Pakistan Report 2024 scans the grim...