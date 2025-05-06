E-Paper | May 06, 2025

Mob torches dumper after boy killed in Karachi accident

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published May 6, 2025 Updated May 6, 2025 08:53am

KARACHI: A boy was killed and his parents were injured when a dumper truck hit a Qingqi rickshaw they were travelling in at Gulbai on Sunday night, police said on Monday.

SITE-B SHO Sajjad Khan Afridi told Dawn that the couple and their three children were returning home in Baldia Town in the rickshaw when the heavy vehicle hit the three-wheeler. As a result, Samama, 10, died while his father, Rizwan Ahmed, 28, and mother Laraib, 33, were injured. The other two children remained unhurt.

The injured couple and the deceased were taken to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi, where doctors said the condition of Laraib was critical.

The accident angered area residents, who set the dumper on fire. The mob also caught the driver and beat him, but he managed to escape, the SHO added.

Police registered an FIR on the complaint of victim Rizwan under sections 320 (punishment for qatl-i-khata by rash or negligent driving) and 337-G (hurt by rash or negligent driving) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Published in Dawn, May 6th, 2025

