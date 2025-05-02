Defiant unity

THERE are times when one is struck by the remarkable resilience of our people and their ability to rally together despite the country’s many internal contradictions and divisions. The developments over the past days and Pakistan’s measured responses to them have served up one such reminder.

Accosted with irrational belligerence by an unusually ornery neighbour, Pakistanis have not lost their calm. Instead, they have set aside their many differences and put up a united front. Hardened by years of overcoming setbacks and seemingly insurmountable challenges, they have learned to keep their head while others are losing theirs. Even with the threat of war looming over their heads, ordinary Pakistanis have gone about life as usual, confident that they will see this crisis through, like they have so many others. This attitude, perhaps, is what continues to give the nation the strength to face every adversity head-on, sometimes while mocking it to its face.

But it should not be taken for granted. This is a time for both political and institutional leaders to reflect deeply on why this country’s people continue to offer their unquestioning support in times of crisis, and whether it is appropriate to continue to paint opposition, dissent and dissatisfaction with certain perspectives as ‘disloyalty’ to the nation. It is normal for people to disagree with each other, and sometimes to disagree strongly. It is merely a symptom of a healthy and passionate sense of national identity. Differences in worldviews should never be taken to suggest that opponents do not agree with the basic principles on which this nation was founded. It is harmful for leaders, civilian or otherwise, to frame internal conflicts in these terms, especially when what they are really trying to do is to silence opposing viewpoints. As Pakistanis have demonstrated over the past week, their differences are quickly overcome in the face of a common crisis.

Forces inimical to this nation must have been hoping to exploit its internal differences to weaken it from within. The united response from the people of Pakistan has demonstrated that they will get no satisfaction. However, this is also an opportunity to rebuild bridges and bring people closer together. The state has an opportunity to capitalise on the prevailing sentiment and address outstanding social and political crises, ensuring that no obvious vulnerabilities remain for enemies to exploit. The sooner issues are settled, the better.

Meanwhile, New Delhi’s act of suspending the Indus Waters Treaty needs a strong response, and the Modi regime’s hate-filled rhetoric and aggression need to be checked in every domain before it grows any bolder. Irrational though it is, the intent next door seems crystal clear. Pakistan needs to focus all its energies on protecting its interests. This fight must be won on every front.

Published in Dawn, May 2nd, 2025