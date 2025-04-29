E-Paper | April 29, 2025

Prosecutors charge Vancouver man over attack on Filipino festival

Reuters Published April 29, 2025 Updated April 29, 2025 06:19am
SUNITA Dhir, a legislator, prays after placing a candle during a vigil in solidarity with families of the victims of the car ramming incident.—AFP
VANCOUVER: Canadian prosecutors have charged a 30-year-old Vancouver resident with murder for killing at least 11 people aged between 5 and 65 and injuring several others after he rammed an SUV through a crowd at a Filipino community festival in the western Canadian city, police said on Sunday.

The man, Kai-Ji Adam Lo, was charged with eight counts of second-degree murder by prosecutors in British Columbia and “further charges are anticipated,” according to a post on X by the Vancouver Police.

Lo appeared in court on Sunday, hours after police arrested him at the scene of the incident on Saturday evening. Authori­ties described Lo as having had a “significant history” of interactions with authorities involving mental health. They said there was no evidence of terrorism.

“This is the darkest day in our city’s history,” Vancouver Interim Chief Constable Steve Rai told reporters at a Sunday press conference. Police said 24 people were injured, some critically, and warned that the death toll could rise in coming days and weeks.

As of Sunday afternoon, Rai said he did not believe there were any ongoing threats to the community. More than 100 police officers joined the investigation, as local officials worked with provincial and federal authorities to provide support services. Messages of condolence and support came from across the globe.

“The community will feel this for a long time,” RJ Aquino, chair of the community advocacy group Filipino BC, told reporters. “We want to tell everybody that we’re grieving. We want to tell everybody that we see and hear the support from around the world at this point.”

The attack on Saturday evening took place two days before Canada’s federal election on Monday.

Published in Dawn, April 29th, 2025

