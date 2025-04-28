E-Paper | April 28, 2025

Eleven dead as vehicle ploughs into Vancouver festival crowd

Quratulain Siddiqui Published April 28, 2025 Updated April 28, 2025 09:18am
Police officers work at the scene, the morning after a vehicle was driven into a crowd at a Filipino community Lapu Lapu Day block party, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on April 27, 2025. — Reuters/Chris Helgren
Police officers work at the scene, the morning after a vehicle was driven into a crowd at a Filipino community Lapu Lapu Day block party, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on April 27, 2025. — Reuters/Chris Helgren

TORONTO: Eleven people were killed and 20 others injured after a vehicle drove into a crowd during a street festival celebrating Filipino culture in Vancouver on Saturday evening, police confirmed.

The incident occurred around 8pm local time as the Lapu Lapu Day Block Party, attended by 100,000, was wrapping up. Police said a 30-year-old man from Vancouver, known to police in prior contexts, was arrested at the scene after being apprehended by bystanders.

Authorities said the suspect drove a black SUV through a bustling section of the festival, striking numerous people before coming to a stop. Interim Police Chief Steve Rai said victims were transported to multiple hospitals, but refrained from speculating on the final injury count, citing respect for the families and the investigation.

Police said “at this time” they are confident this was not an act of terrorism and that the major crime section is leading the investigation.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos as the vehicle barrelled through food stalls and vendor tents.

Videos circulated online showed emergency crews attempting resuscitation efforts on multiple victims, while debris and personal belongings lay scattered across the street.

Among the dead was at least one child, according to initial police reports. The driver’s motivations remain unclear.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim said he was “shocked and deeply saddened” by the tragedy.

Published in Dawn, April 28th, 2025

