Businesses across country remain closed in solidarity with Palestinians

Various cities across the country on Saturday observed a shutter-down strike called by the Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) against the ongoing Israeli assault in Gaza and to show solidarity with the Palestinians.

The strike was announced by JI central chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, as he delivered a fiery speech to the party’s ‘Palestine Solidarity March’ in Islamabad. The demonstration protested against the Israeli atrocities in Gaza and took place on the Islamabad Expressway.

The Israeli offensive, which began in response to Hamas’s unprecedented attack on October 7, 2023, has killed more than 51,000 Palestinians and destroyed much of the housing and hospital infrastructure in the enclave. The death toll is feared to be much higher due to thousands still missing under the rubble.

A strike was observed today in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, and Quetta. Other parts of Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan also remained shut. Shops and markets remained closed and vehicles largely stayed off the roads.

Motorcyclists move past a closed shop during a nationwide strike to show their solidarity with Palestinians, in Karachi on April 26, 2025, amid the ongoing Gaza conflict. — AFP

In Karachi, several leaders of the trade bodies participated in the protest, including All Karachi Tajir Ittehad Chairman Atiq Mir, Cooperative Market General Secretary Aslam Khan, Paper Market Syed Liaquat Ali etc.

Other than Karachi, the strike was observed in other cities of the province including Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, Ghotki, Nawabshah, Thatta, Jacobabad, Kandhkot, and Shikarpur.

A labourer speaking on his mobile phone sits outside the closed shops to show their solidarity with Palestinians, in Karachi on April 26, 2025, amid the ongoing Gaza conflict. — AFP

Meanwhile, solidarity rallies were also taken out by JI and other religious parties from morning to evening.

The rally in Larkana was led by Sindh JI Ameer Kashif Saeed Sheikh and Ameer District Advocate Nadir Ali Khosa.

In Punjab, a shutter-down strike was observed by the business community across the province. All business centres and shops were closed in Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, and Jhelum.

A similar strike was observed in Quetta and other parts of Balochistan as markets, shops, and other commercial centres there remained closed.

Shops remain closed in Quetta during a nationwide strike to show their solidarity with Palestinians, on April 26, 2025, amid the ongoing Gaza conflict. — Photo by Abdullah Zehri

Balochistan JI provincial chief Maulana Hidayatur Rehman Baloch thanked the people for making the strike peaceful and successful, adding that if “we unite against oppression, coercion and lawlessness, we will become a great force”.

The shutter-down strike was also observed across KP.

Protests and rallies held in Peshawar to show their solidarity with Palestinians, in Karachi on April 26, 2025, amid the ongoing Gaza conflict. — Photo by Umar Bacha

JI district chief Bahrullah Khan Advocate led a protest rally in Qissa Khwani Bazaar in Peshawar.

JI’s Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali called for prayers for the Muslims who lost their lives in the Israeli aggression.

The rallies were also held in Hazara, Malakand, Mardan, Kohat, DI Khan divisions of the province.