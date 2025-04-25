KP to be hit by heatwave from April 27 to 30, says PDMA

The heat intensity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is likely to increase from April 27 to 30 with daytime temperatures expected to go up to 4 to 6 degrees higher than usual, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said in a statement on Friday.

Climate change is a pressing reality for Pakistan, directly impacting millions of lives. Heatwaves, intensified by climate change, are becoming more frequent, prolonged and severe, disproportionately affecting communities with limited resources to adapt.

“Heat intensity likely to increase in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from April 27 to 30,” the letter by the KP PDMA said, adding that due to the extremely hot weather, daytime temperatures are likely to be 4 to 6 degrees Celsius higher than normal.

“From April 30, a western system will enter the upper areas of the province, due to which rain and hail are also likely,” the letter added.

Due to the heat, there are chances of heatstroke and pressure on water reservoirs, the PDMA said.

The letter added that farmers should manage water properly for crops, and the elderly and children should not go out in direct sunlight between 10 am and 5 pm.

The public should be kept informed about the heat wave through public awareness campaigns and health services, paramedics and rescue departments should be instructed to remain alert, and the heat stroke centres should remain active, the letter said.

“People should take precautionary measures while going out in the sunlight,” the statement quoted KP PDMA Director General Asfandyar Khattak.

Special care should be taken of the needs of livestock and pets, the PDMA said.

“The public should check the water in the engine of their vehicle and the pressure in the tires before travelling,” the statement quoted the PDMA spokesperson as saying.

“PDMA’s Emergency Operation Centre is fully functional and the public should report any unpleasant incident on our helpline 1700,” the statement concluded.

Last week, six people were injured in a lightning strike as rain and hailstorm lashed large parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the PDMA issued a flood advisory for River Kabul and its tributaries.

Six people suffered injuries after the car they were travelling in was struck by lightning in the Tangai area of the Charsadda district amid downpours and hailstorms.

Earlier in the month, the KP PDMA, in light of rising temperatures, had warned of a potential flood situation due to glacial bursting in the northern areas of the province.