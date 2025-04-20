E-Paper | April 20, 2025

PTI clears KP assembly speaker Babar Swati of illegal appointment charges

APP Published April 20, 2025 Updated April 20, 2025 02:40pm

PTI’s internal accountability committee on Sunday gave a clean chit to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Babar Saleem Swati, dismissing allegations of illegal appointments in the provincial assembly.

In February, PTI central vice president Azam Khan Swati levelled corruption charges against lawmakers of Mansehra district. Earlier this month, Babar publicly rubbished the accusations, deepening the rift in PTI’s Mansehra chapter.

According to a report issued today by committee member and prominent legal expert Advocate Qazi Anwar, the accusations were initially made by former senator Azam Swati.

However, he failed to substantiate his claims or provide any concrete evidence to the committee.

Interestingly, the report clarified that the Azam Swati in question is not the same individual who was previously jailed, emphasising that this is a different person with the same name.

The report further noted that the appointments in question were either made before Babar’s tenure or were carried out in accordance with the rules.

The committee’s report concluded that the allegations appear to be politically motivated, stating that Babar is being targeted for his loyalty to the party leadership.

On April 5, PTI MPA Akramullah Ghazi claimed that the party’s accountability committee had cleared him, Babar and other lawmakers of corruption charges.

“The PTI’s accountability panel has given me, Babar Swati and other assembly members a clean chit after accepting our responses to corruption allegations levelled by former senator Azam Khan Swati,” Ghazi told reporters.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Canal politics
Updated 20 Apr, 2025

Canal politics

The consequences of the state taking decisions without regard for its people can be seen yet again in the form of widespread restlessness and anger.
Lesser citizens
20 Apr, 2025

Lesser citizens

CAN the state ever turn the dream of communal harmony into reality? A slew of injustices torment Pakistan’s...
Winning spree
20 Apr, 2025

Winning spree

AFTER sealing qualification for the ICC Women’s World Cup, Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana immediately set her sights...
Deadlocked
Updated 19 Apr, 2025

Deadlocked

Politicians’ refusal to talk to each other and resolve issues has created space for a different type of rulership to take over.
Trump vs Harvard
19 Apr, 2025

Trump vs Harvard

AMONGST the ‘enemies of the people’ in Trumpian America are elite universities seen as the bastions of liberal...
External account stability
19 Apr, 2025

External account stability

DRIVEN by a major spike in workers’ remittances last month, the country’s current account posted a record ...