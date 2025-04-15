E-Paper | April 15, 2025

Militants torch machinery, kidnap drivers near Punjab-KP border

Tariq Saeed Birmani Published April 15, 2025 Updated April 15, 2025 11:20am

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Militants set machinery belonging to a road construction company on fire and abducted two drivers near the Punjab-KP border on Sunday.

Elders of the Qaisrani tribe held a jirga (tribal council) on Monday and condemned the incident.

The incident occurred near Tirman where construction of a road linking two villages is going in the border area falling under the Wahowa police station of Taunsa tehsil. Unknown militants torched the construction machinery and kidnapped two drivers.

Speaking at the jirga, Qaisrani tribe elder Mir Badshah Khan Qaisrani announced that a grand jirga of all tribal chiefs and elders would be called soon for collective decisions regarding safety of the tribesman and protection of Punjab- KP provincial boundary.

He said a delegation of tribal elders would be sent to have negotiations with neighboring tribal elders of Ustrana Pashtoons of KP regarding the infiltration of `unlawful elements’

District Police Officer Syed Ali said the Qaisrani tribes had announced to stand by the law enforcement agencies against militants and they would hold joint Jirga of all tribes of Sulaiman range. He said liaison of LEAs with local tribesmen would further strengthen the protection of provincial boundary against unlawful intrusions.

The DPO said during previous months police and other LEAs had jointly repulsed more then 10 attacks and killed at least eight militants.

Published in Dawn, April 15th, 2025

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Iran slayings
Updated 15 Apr, 2025

Iran slayings

State authorities on both sides must investigate latest attack, while Tehran should locate perpetrators and bring them to justice.
AI in the courts
15 Apr, 2025

AI in the courts

SUPREME Court Justices Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi and Mansoor Ali Shah’s judgment on the use of AI in the judiciary landed...
Refusal crisis
15 Apr, 2025

Refusal crisis

PAKISTAN’S polio case count, with 105 days of the year lapsed so far, is in the single digits. But the question ...
April heat
Updated 14 Apr, 2025

April heat

A much broader and more cohesive plan is needed to meet Pakistan’s changing requirements amidst an accelerating climate crisis.
ADB’s advice
14 Apr, 2025

ADB’s advice

WITH the Trump administration’s trade war on China and the rest of the world having led to global economic...
‘Land of the free’
14 Apr, 2025

‘Land of the free’

IN Trumpian America, even those foreigners with legal status are finding that the walls are closing in on them. As...