KP govt decides to legalise cannabis cultivation

APP Published April 15, 2025 Updated April 15, 2025 12:24pm

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Monday decided to legalise the cultivation of cannabis (hemp) in specific districts of the province, marking a significant step toward its regulated industrial and medical use.

Under this initiative, cultivation would be permitted only through licensed growers, and a strict monitoring framework will be established.

Provincial minister for agriculture Sajjad Barkwal told reporters that in the initial phase, cannabis cultivation would be limited to designated areas. “A regulatory authority would be formed to oversee all aspects of cultivation, production, transportation, and usage,” he said, adding the authority would ensure compliance with the law and prevent misuse.

“A multi-departmental committee would also be established to supervise the licensing process,” he added.

“This committee would include representatives from the departments of agriculture, health, excise, and narcotics control.”

“The provincial government has already approved formal rules and regulations to support this new policy,” Mr Barkwal said.

The minister clarified that cannabis cultivation would not impact food grain production in the province and emphasised that the new policy was expected to boost economic activity.

Published in Dawn, April 15th, 2025

