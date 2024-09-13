E-Paper | September 14, 2024

NA passes cannabis control and regulatory authority bill

Irfan Sadozai Published September 13, 2024 Updated September 13, 2024 11:35pm

The National Assembly on Friday passed a bill to regulate the cultivation of cannabis, and the sale of derivatives of the plant for medicinal and industrial use.

On Monday, the Senate Standing Committee on Science and Technology approved the country’s first-ever Cannabis Authority Bill after a delay of over four years due to disputes between ministries over its jurisdiction.

The Senate committee unanimously passed “The Cannabis Control and Regulatory Authority Bill 2024” with amendments that seek the inclusion of two senators — one of whom must be a woman — in the board of governors of the authority, along with other revisions to the bill’s clauses.

The idea of legalising the production of medicinal hemp in Pakistan was floated in September 2020 by Fawad Chaudhry, the then-minister for science and technology, but the Ministry of Narcotics Control had raised objections, claiming that the matter fell under its jurisdiction.

Later, the Ministry of Food Security expressed concerns about approving res­earch and pilot cultivation of medicinal hemp, citing potential negative impacts on food cultivation in the country.

On Friday, the NA passed the bill to “regulate the cultivation of cannabis plant, extraction, refining, manufacturing and sale of derivatives of the plant for medicinal and industrial use.”

The Act, known as the “Cannabis Control and Regulatory Authority Act, 2024”, extends to the whole of Pakistan and will come into effect immediately as soon as it receives the president’s assent.

Per the text of the approved bill, cannabis was defined as “resin (charas) that is, the separated resin, whether crude or purified, obtained from the cannabis plant or leaves of the cannabis plant and also includes concentrated preparation and resin known as hashish oil or liquid hashish.”

Cannabis was further defined as “the flowering or fruiting tops of the cannabis plant excluding the seed and leaves when not accompanied by the tops from which the resin has not been extracted, by whatever name they may be designated or known and include all forms known as bhang, siddhi or ganja.”

Upon the commencement of this act, an authority will be established (Cannabis Control and Regulatory Authority) to carry out the purposes of the act under the administrative control of the concerned division.

The primary purpose of the authority will be to “ensure public health and safety by regulating the cultivation, extraction, refining, manufacturing, and sale of cannabis and its derivatives in accordance with international obligations and best practices.”

A further aim was to reduce illicit trafficking by legalising and regulating the cultivation and production of cannabis in designated areas to provide better margins directly to farmers and mitigate social harm.

According to the approved bill, another one of its objectives was to “promote (the) local development of cannabis-based medicinal and industrial products, export generation and attracting foreign direct investment (FDI).”

This legislation aims to establish a clear regulatory framework to generate government revenue through taxation and to promote the development of a supply chain for industrial and medicinal cannabis, the bill stated.

Among other members, the board of governors of the authority must include two members of the National Assembly, including one woman, nominated by the Assembly speaker.

Functions of the board include taking policy decisions and advising the federal government on all matters relating to policy on cannabis, including recommending addition, alteration, or omission in the policy under the act.

They also include issuing, supervising, and monitoring licenses, as well as issuing “the minimum and maximum area on which cannabis should be allowed to a licensee.”

Further listed in the functions of the board was “enabling research and development in the area of cannabis plant cultivation, production and manufacture of cannabis plant derivative.”

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Course correction

Course correction

Shahab Usto
Thanks to a perfidious leadership — political and institutional — the state’s physical and moral foundations are in peril.

Editorial

Monetary easing
Updated 13 Sep, 2024

Monetary easing

The fresh rate cut shows SBP's confidence over recent economic stability amid hopes of IMF Board approving new bailout.
Troubled waters
13 Sep, 2024

Troubled waters

THE proposed contentious amendments to the Irsa Act have stirred up quite a few emotions in Sindh. Balochistan, too,...
Deceptive records
13 Sep, 2024

Deceptive records

IN a post-pandemic world, we should know better than to tamper with grave public health issues, particularly fudging...
Lakki police protest
12 Sep, 2024

Lakki police protest

Police personnel are on thed front line in the campaign against militancy, and their concerns cannot be dismissed.
Interwoven crises
12 Sep, 2024

Interwoven crises

THE 2024 World Risk Index paints a concerning picture for Pakistan, placing it among the top 10 countries most...
Saving lives
12 Sep, 2024

Saving lives

Access to ethical and properly trained mental health professionals must be made available to all.