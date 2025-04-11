E-Paper | April 12, 2025

UN humanitarian operations office to cut staff by 20pc, scale back Pakistan operations

AFP Published April 11, 2025 Updated April 11, 2025 11:26pm
Head of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs Tom Fletcher attends a press conference in Geneva, Switzerland on December 3, 2024. — Reuters/File
The United Nations’ humanitarian body on Friday announced plans to reduce its staff of more than 2,000 people by 20 per cent, citing “a wave of brutal cuts” which will “reduce its presence and operations” in Pakistan and other countries.

The other countries in which the latest cuts will scale back its operations are Cameroon, Colombia, Eritrea, Iraq, Libya, Nigeria, Turkiye and Zimbabwe.

In a letter to staff, United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) head Tom Fletcher wrote, “We will reduce bureaucracy and reporting layers. We will become less top-heavy, substantially reducing senior positions … but have dynamic and full responses where we are present.”

In the letter sent on Thursday, excerpts of which were posted on the office’s website on Friday, Fletcher said the agency is facing a funding gap of almost $60 million.

Since February, OCHA has implemented austerity measures to save $3.7m internally, but that won’t be enough.

The broader aid situation has grown dire since the Trump administration scrapped 83pc of humanitarian programmes funded by the US Agency for International Development (USAID). USAID had an annual budget of $42.8 billion, representing 42pc of total global humanitarian aid.

“The context we face is the toughest it has ever been for our mission as OCHA, and the system we coordinate,” Fletcher wrote. “The humanitarian community was already underfunded, overstretched and literally, under attack. Now, we face a wave of brutal cuts.”

OCHA is an advocacy arm of the UN that delivers reports from the frontline of conflicts “to amplify the voices of crisis-affected people”, according to its website.

It has long been active in response to ongoing violence in Ukraine, Gaza, Sudan and other conflict zones to provide humanitarian aid.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees, which employed nearly 20,000 people at the end of September, also indicated in March that it expects a “significant reduction” in its workforce due to the absence of American funding.

