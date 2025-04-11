ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifiers: Pakistan need 187 to win against Scotland after Bryce’s knock

Pakistan women need 187 to win against Scotland in 32 overs in their second One-Day International (ODI) encounter of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Qualifiers in Lahore.

Scotland’s skipper Kathryn Bryce, led from the front, scoring 91 of 96 balls and hitting 10 boundaries and a six before being bowled by Pakistan captain Fatima Sana.

Fatima was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan. She ended with figures of 4-23 as the side restricted Scotland to 186 for 9 wickets in the innings that was restricted to 32 overs due to the start being delayed by rain.

View this post on Instagram

Pakistan struck early blows with left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal and seamer Diana Baig getting Scotland’s openers Abbi Aitken-Drummond and Pippa Sproul within the first five overs of the match.

After a decent partnership of 51 for the third wicket for Scotland, Nashra Sandhu got the better of Sarah Bryce to make the scoreline 68 for 3.

Scotland lost half their side with the score at 134 in the 25th over with the onus on skipper Bryce to hold the innings together to ensure that they batted out the remainder of the innings.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan won the toss and elected to field first in a rain-delayed encounter. The match start was delayed by three hours at the Lahore City Cricket Association Ground in Lahore due to rain and has resulted in the match being reduced to 32 overs per side.

The six-team ICC event includes Bangladesh, Ireland, Scotland, Thailand and West Indies alongside hosts Pakistan. It features a single-league round-robin format, with the matches taking place at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium and LCCA ground from April 9 to 19.

The tournament will decide the two qualifiers for the 2025 Women’s World Cup, to be held later this year in India.

Having won both their warm-ups against Thailand and West Indies and their opening encounter against Ireland, Pakistan — who are hosting an ICC women event for the first time — look in good shape to earn a place in the top two positions of the qualifying event to reach the main event of the World Cup.

Earlier in the week, Pakistan women beat Ireland by 38 runs in a low-scoring thriller to win the opening encounter of the tournament.

On a hot day in Lahore, Pakistan’s Diana Baig and Nashra Sandhu starred with the ball, picking up four and three wickets each to bowl the Irish women’s team out for 179 after scoring 217 batting first.

Teams

Pakistan: Muneeba Ali, Gull Feroza, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Fatima Sana (captain), Sidra Nawaz, Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu and Sadia Iqbal.

Scotland: Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Pippa Sproul, Kathryn Bryce (captain), Sarah Bryce, Ailsa Lister. Megan McColl, Katherine Fraser, Priyanaz Chatterji , Chloe Abel, Rachel Slater and Abtaha Maqsood.