On-campus drug use thrives as police focus on VIP security in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad police have admitted in a report submitted to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that they prioritise the security of VIPs over making efforts to curb the growing menace of drug use in educational institutions.

Justice Raja Inaam Ameen Minhas was hearing a petition filed by Lakki Foundation Ltd, seeking judicial intervention against the rise in drug use among students in the federal capital. The judge expressed displeasure at the police’s stance and issued a show-cause notice to the assistant inspector general (operations), directing him to explain why VIP security took precedence over student safety and anti-narcotics operations.

The police report outlined ongoing efforts, including enhanced surveillance of 1,094 educational institutions, and collaboration with the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), which had resulted in 577 drug-related cases and seizures of 220 kilogrammes of hashish (chars), 20 kilograms of heroin, and 6,615 bottles of liquor since 2019.

Additionally, the police claimed to have held awareness sessions with school administrators and civil society groups, and deployed undercover officers and zonal task forces to monitor known drug hotspots, including kachi abadis (informal settlements).

Justice Minhas asks AIG to explain why VIP security takes precedence over student safety

However, the report emphasised that VIP security remained a “more sensitive, important, and time-consuming” duty, which limited available resources for anti-drug campaigns.

The report emphasised logistical challenges, stating that the police were “preoccupied with protecting and maintaining law & order, [and] VIP security,” which demanded “more attention, concentration, vigilance, and planning”. It also acknowledged that while drug control remained a focus, VIP duties, such as safeguarding high-profile individuals, competed for manpower and resources.

The petitioner cited alarming survey results showing a high prevalence of drug use—particularly heroin, hashish, and methamphetamine—among students in elite schools and universities. A referenced study titled ‘Influence of Drugs on Students’ Performance: A Qualitative Study in Pakistan University Students’ highlighted that about 60 per cent of drug users in Pakistan are from the educated class, with one in ten college or university students reportedly addicted.

During the hearing, petitioner’s counsel Kashif Ali Malik argued that drug addiction severely undermined the freedom, health, and development of young people. He advocated for educational measures, emphasising the importance of informing students about the harmful effects of drug abuse along with its moral and religious implications, rather than relying solely on increased policing.

He further stressed that high school students were particularly vulnerable and should be the primary focus of intervention efforts. A 2016 survey of 44 educational institutions, presented to the Senate Standing Committee on Interior, found that 43-53 per cent of students in elite schools used drugs.

According to the petition, the increasing trend of drug consumption poses a serious threat to thousands of students in Islamabad, and authorities should take strict legal and punitive actions against those selling or promoting drugs on campuses. “The availability of drugs in educational institutions has become a critical issue and demands immediate and sustained action,” the petition stated. It called for comprehensive measures to make Islamabad a ‘drug-free city’.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2025