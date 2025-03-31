E-Paper | March 31, 2025

President, PM emphasise lessons of gratitude, compassion on Eidul Fitr

Published March 31, 2025 Updated March 31, 2025 10:56am

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended their heartfelt greetings to the nation on the occasion of Eidul Fitr, state-run Radio Pakistan reported on Monday.

In their separate messages, they emphasised that this day teaches lessons of joy, gratitude, brotherhood, and compassion.

President Zardari said Eidul Fitr teaches the importance of unity and solidarity, encouraging everyone to support one another and contribute to steering Pakistan toward progress and prosperity.

He also prayed for the people of Indian-held Kashmir, pleading Allah Almighty to grant them freedom and bless them with the joy of Eid soon.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz highlighted that Pakistan currently faced threats from both internal and external enemies.

He stressed the need to avoid all forms of extremism, hatred, and sectarianism. To ensure the nation’s integrity and stability, he called for unity and vigilance to prevent any conspiracy from succeeding.

The premier said the government was making every effort to achieve economic recovery, maintain peace and order, and ensure social stability.

He commended the sacrifices of the armed forces of Pakistan in the fight against terrorism and extended solidarity to the bereaved families of the martyrs.

He also prayed for the martyrs of the Jaffar Express hijacking incident.

PM Shehbaz further encouraged people to remember their oppressed brothers and sisters of Palestine and Indian-held Kashmir, who are engaged in their struggle for freedom.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for them and urged the international community to act swiftly to halt human rights violations and deliver justice to these innocent Muslims.

The Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee said on Sunday, after sighting the moon for the Islamic month of Shawwal, that Pakistan would mark the first day of Eidul Fitr on Monday (today).

In a message posted last evening, PM Shehbaz expressed his felicitations for Eidul Fitr and the conclusion of Ramazan, which he noted as “a time in which Allah Almighty granted us the honor and privilege of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewal.”

“On this blessed day, I pray that Allah continues to bless our nation with lasting security, stability, and prosperity, and grants peace and tranquility to the Islamic world and all of humanity,” he said in a post on X.

“Eid Mubarak, and may the year ahead brings abundant joy, health and lasting happiness.”

Gaza invasion
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Eid amidst crises
Updated 31 Mar, 2025

Eid amidst crises

Until the Muslim world takes practical steps to end these atrocities, these besieged populations will see no joy.
Women’s rights
31 Mar, 2025

Women’s rights

PAKISTAN’S legal system has issued some important rulings in recent days concerning women, which deserve more...
Not helping
31 Mar, 2025

Not helping

THE continued detention of Baloch Yakjehti Committee leaders — including Dr Mahrang Baloch in Quetta and Sammi ...
Hard habits
Updated 30 Mar, 2025

Hard habits

Their job is to ensure that social pressures do not build to the point where problems like militancy and terrorism become a national headache.
Dreams of gold
30 Mar, 2025

Dreams of gold

PROSPECTS of the Reko Diq project taking off soon seem to have brightened lately following the completion of the...
No invitation
30 Mar, 2025

No invitation

FOR all of Pakistan’s hockey struggles, including their failure to qualify for the Olympics and World Cup as well...