President, PM emphasise lessons of gratitude, compassion on Eidul Fitr

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended their heartfelt greetings to the nation on the occasion of Eidul Fitr, state-run Radio Pakistan reported on Monday.

In their separate messages, they emphasised that this day teaches lessons of joy, gratitude, brotherhood, and compassion.

President Zardari said Eidul Fitr teaches the importance of unity and solidarity, encouraging everyone to support one another and contribute to steering Pakistan toward progress and prosperity.

He also prayed for the people of Indian-held Kashmir, pleading Allah Almighty to grant them freedom and bless them with the joy of Eid soon.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz highlighted that Pakistan currently faced threats from both internal and external enemies.

He stressed the need to avoid all forms of extremism, hatred, and sectarianism. To ensure the nation’s integrity and stability, he called for unity and vigilance to prevent any conspiracy from succeeding.

The premier said the government was making every effort to achieve economic recovery, maintain peace and order, and ensure social stability.

He commended the sacrifices of the armed forces of Pakistan in the fight against terrorism and extended solidarity to the bereaved families of the martyrs.

He also prayed for the martyrs of the Jaffar Express hijacking incident.

PM Shehbaz further encouraged people to remember their oppressed brothers and sisters of Palestine and Indian-held Kashmir, who are engaged in their struggle for freedom.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for them and urged the international community to act swiftly to halt human rights violations and deliver justice to these innocent Muslims.

The Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee said on Sunday, after sighting the moon for the Islamic month of Shawwal, that Pakistan would mark the first day of Eidul Fitr on Monday (today).

In a message posted last evening, PM Shehbaz expressed his felicitations for Eidul Fitr and the conclusion of Ramazan, which he noted as “a time in which Allah Almighty granted us the honor and privilege of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewal.”

“On this blessed day, I pray that Allah continues to bless our nation with lasting security, stability, and prosperity, and grants peace and tranquility to the Islamic world and all of humanity,” he said in a post on X.

“Eid Mubarak, and may the year ahead brings abundant joy, health and lasting happiness.”