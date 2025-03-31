People in several areas of KP celebrate Eid

PESHAWAR: Eidul Fitr was celebrated in some parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday in accordance with the announcement of sighting the Shawal moon by the government of Saudi Arabia.

The people, who celebrated Eidul Fitr on Sunday, had also started Ramazan with Saudi Arabia. Prayer leaders of mosques in the respective areas made announcements through loudspeakers about end of the holy month of Ramazan and celebrating the Eid festival soon after Saudi Arabia announced sighting the Shawal moon.

Usually most people in central and southern districts of the province observe both Eidul Fitr and Eidul Azha and start fasting after announcement of the unofficial moon sighting committee at historic Masjid Qasim Ali Khan, led by Mufti Shahbuddin Populzai.

However, in the instant case, they didn’t follow the unofficial committee of Masjid Qasim Ali Khan and associated their Ramazan and Eid with Saudi Arabia as the unofficial committee held its meetings at the start and end of Ramazan on the same day with Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee.

Masjid Qasim Ali Khan follows Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee

In the provincial capital, Eid prayers were offered in several villages including Deh Bahadar, Wahid Garhi, Nasir Bagh, Urmar, Baila, Mohalla Islamabad, Yaseenabad and others.

“We will celebrate Eid on Sunday as Saudi Arabia has announced sighting of the Shawal moon,” a prayer leader in Garhi Atta Mohammad said in his recorded message to the villagers on social media on Saturday evening.

There were also reports about celebration of Eid on Sunday in different areas of tribal districts.

On Saturday night, Awami National Party central president Aimal Wali Khan said in his video message that he would celebrate Eid with rest of the Muslim World.

Keeping in view the precarious law and order situation, he advised his party workers to be very careful during Eid and avoid gatherings in hujras. He asked all workers and leaders of ANP to celebrate Eid at their homes with simplicity.

“I also appeal to entire Pakhtun nation to avoid celebrity firing as such acts become a moment of grief for others,” he said.

In Charsadda, Eid was also celebrated in some areas including Mandani and Matta Mughalkhel. People offered Eid prayers in Khabeeb Korona and Bahram Dhere of Mandani.

In Bajaur, most people celebrated Eidul Fitr on Sunday, continuing their tradition of following Saudi Arabia. More than 80 per cent people celebrated Eid in Nawagai, War Mamund, Lowi Mamund and Salarzai tehsils.

Besides these areas, scores of residents of Khar, Barang and Utmankhel tehsils celebrated the festival on Sunday. Eid prayers were offered at Jamia Rozatul Quran in Molano Kallay. Head of the seminary Mohammad Israr led the prayers.

The people of these regions told Dawn that majority of them had already decided to celebrate Eid with Saudi Arabia as usual. However, they said that some of them celebrated Eid when prayers leaders made announcement about it.

For the first time such a great number of people in the district celebrated Eid with Saudi Arabia. However, most of the residents of Khar, Utmankhel and Barang tehsils would celebrate Eid with the government on today (Monday).

Meanwhile, district administration and police have made security arrangements for peaceful celebration of Eid in the district.

An official statement said that safety of people was the top priority of district administration and police. It said that hundreds of policemen were deployed at mosques and other places of worship.

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2025