Turkiye detains nearly 1,900 people in protests over jailed mayor, rejects international criticism

Turkiye said on Thursday it rejected “prejudiced” international statements over the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu and the nationwide protests triggered by it, as authorities detained nearly 1,900 people taking part in the demonstrations.

Imamoglu, President Tayyip Erdogan’s biggest political rival who leads him in some polls, was jailed pending trial for graft on Sunday. His arrest prompted the largest anti-government protests in a decade and led to mass arrests across the country.

Imamoglu’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), other opposition parties, rights groups and Western powers have all said the case against the mayor — dismissed from his job due to the case — was a politicised effort to eliminate a potential electoral threat to Erdogan.

The government denies any influence over the judiciary and says the courts are independent.

Speaking to international media representatives in Istanbul, Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said Ankara had asked its European partners to act with “common sense”, adding the gravity of the allegations against Imamoglu required his arrest.

“We don’t want the arrest of any politician, but if there is evidence of a violation then it can happen,” Tunc said through a translator.

“If we look at the gravity of the allegations, and as there is risk that evidence can be concealed, the judiciary has made a reasonable decision,” he added.

The CHP has called on Turks to continue protesting, saying it would organise rallies and gatherings at different locations in Istanbul and elsewhere. Erdogan has dismissed the protests as a “show” and warned of legal consequences for protesters.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said 1,879 people had been detained since the protests erupted last Wednesday, adding that courts jailed 260 of them pending trial. He added that 489 were released and 662 others were still being processed, while 150 police officers were injured.

Rights groups have called on Turkiye to investigate what they called the excessive use of force by police while dispersing crowds and urged the government to allow the largely peaceful demonstrations. Western leaders have said the case marked democratic backsliding.

Asked about the timing of Imamoglu’s arrest, which happened days ahead of his announcement as the CHP’s presidential candidate in the next elections — set for 2028 — and following a months-long legal crackdown on the opposition, Tunc said the judiciary only looked at criminal reports.

The minister added that being an elected official did not mean impunity.

He also said Erdogan was not being informed about the case against Imamoglu due to the confidentiality of the case, though the president has made several comments accusing the CHP and its municipalities of corruption.

A day before Imamoglu was detained last week, a university annulled his diploma — an eligibility requirement for candidates in presidential elections.

Asked about the arrest and subsequent release of seven local journalists covering the demonstrations in Istanbul, including a photojournalist from Agence France Presse (AFP), Tunc said there was a misperception about Turkiye’s treatment of journalists and that it did not jail reporters.

Reporters Without Borders, a free speech advocate, ranked Turkiye 158th of 180 countries in its 2024 press freedom index. It said some 90 per cent of media was under government influence, prompting Turks to turn more to opposition or independent news outlets.

Tunc said the index did not reflect the truth.