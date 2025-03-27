Islamabad IGP seeks two weeks’ time to recover missing brothers of journalist Ahmad Noorani

The Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) on Thursday told the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that he would need fourteen days to recover the two missing brothers of journalist Ahmad Noorani.

The US-based Noorani, who works for a news outlet called FactFocus, recently published an investigative report regarding a serving high-ranking military official and his relatives.

Noorani’s two brothers, Muhammad Saifur Rehman Haider and Muhammad Ali, went missing from their residence on March 19. Noorani’s mother Amina Bashir had filed a plea with the IHC for the recovery of his two brothers. On Tuesday, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) demanded the immediate release of Noorani’s brothers, calling it a “clear reprisal to intimidate and silence [Noorani].”

Today’s hearing was heard by Justice Inam Ameen Minhas, while Advocate Imaan Mazari-Hazir, representing the petitioner, appeared before the court along with Noorani’s mother and sister.

At the outset of the hearing, Justice Minhas asked IGP Ali Nasir Rizvi how much time he would need to recover the two brothers, to which the IGP replied that he’d need two weeks.

“Take one year,” Noorani’s mother cried out as she appeared on the rostrum.

Justice Minhas said to the IGP: “I had asked the station house officer to inquire and tell us.”

The IGP responded that he was supervising the matter and had formed a special investigation team under the supervision of the senior superintendent of police operations.

“We have done geofencing and also obtained CDR (Call Detail Records). No one in 27 police stations or CTD has information [on the brothers’ whereabouts],” he told the court.

“We have contacted all IGPs and prisons across the country, but such information is not available anywhere,” he said. “We have been in contact with the IGPs of all provinces and sought information.”

IGP Rizvi said that the Intelligence Bureau (IB) has been informed and a reply is awaited from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

“No one with these names has gone abroad,” the IGP told the court.

He added that they have checked with the chief commissioner, local districts and hospitals, but no information has turned up.

“We also checked with [Rescue] 15, nothing was found,” IGP Rizvi said. “15 has an auto-record system, we have not received any calls at this time.”

The court asked what the solution was since people had already gone missing.

“We need more time, we are doing our best,” the IGP said.

To this, Mazari said: “They’re saying they have checked hospitals, checked everything; has anyone checked them?”

“We have made allegations regarding the intelligence agencies under the Ministry of Interior,” Mazari said.

Justice Minhas said: “They have been given notices, when they respond, we can see.”

“The police have taken those who had cameras,” Mazari said, to which Justice Minhas said, “Tell the police about this so that they can look into the matter.”

“How did they leave Islamabad? Where are they? This is what needs to be seen,” Justice Minhas said.

Advocate Mazari asked: “Have safehouses been checked?”

“Yesterday, another journalist was picked up and then the FIA presented him [before a court],” Mazari said, referring to journalist Waheed Murad who was produced before an Islamabad court by the FIA after his family alleged that he was “abducted.”

He was subsequently remanded in a two-day physical custody under the country’s cybercrime laws for posting “intimidating content” online.

Justice Minhas noted that it was now necessary for the Ministry of Defence to respond. He instructed the secretary of the Ministry of Defence to submit a response at the next hearing.

“If you know Allah as the witness, tell me what you would have done if these were your children, or his children?” Noorani’s mother said.

“That day I asked you, if something happened to my sons, who would be responsible?” she questioned.

At this, Mazari said: “The court should order the recovery and presentation of both the missing brothers.”

Noorani’s mother repeated that she was extremely worried.

The court sought a response and adjourned the hearing till after Eidul Fitr.