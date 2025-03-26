Eidul Fitr likely to fall on March 31: Suparco

The Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) on Wednesday said Eidul Fitr is likely to fall on March 31.

In a statement, the commission said that given scientific parameters, the likelihood of moon sighting on March 30, 2025 in Pakistan was high.

“Consequently, Ramazan is expected to complete [in] 29 days, and the first day of Eidul Fitr will likely be observed on 31 March 2025,” it said.

It noted that in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the chances of sighting the moon were “almost impossible on March 29, 2025 as the age of the crescent at the time of sunset in Makkah would be approximately five hours”.

“In this regard, the crescent is expected to be visible on March 30, 2025 in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, and they would also likely celebrate Eid on March 31, 2025,” it added.

Earlier, the federal government had announced a three-day holiday for Eidul Fitr from March 31 to April 2, according to a notification.

The Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee, along with zonal committees, will convene on the evening of March 30 (Sunday) to sight the moon of Shawwal, marking the potential end of Ramazan.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said there was good chance of sighting the new moon of Shawwal 1446 AH on the evening of March 30, according to a notification issued on March 7 and a copy of which is available with Dawn.com.

It should be noted that previously Suparco had forecasted that Ramazan would begin on March 2, while Eidul Fitr would be observed on March 31.

Eidul Fitr is a significant festival in the Islamic lunar calendar, celebrated at the conclusion of Ramazan, when Muslims all over the world observe a month of fasting. Eid celebrations mark the end of this period of self-restraint.

Earlier this week, Pakistan Railways also announced running four special trains to facilitate passengers travelling before and after Eidul Fitr.