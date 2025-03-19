E-Paper | March 19, 2025

Govt announces Eidul Fitr holidays from March 31 to April 2

Nadir Guramani Published March 19, 2025 Updated March 19, 2025 02:37pm

The government has announced a three-day holiday for Eidul Fitr from March 31 to April 2, according to a notification issued on Wednesday.

“The prime minister has been pleased to declare March 31 to April 2, 2025 (Monday to Wednesday) as public holidays on the occasion of Eidul Fitr,” the press release by the Cabinet Division stated.

However, the announcement of the moon sighting will determine the date for Eidul Fitr celebrations across Pakistan.

The Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee, along with zonal committees, will convene on the evening of March 30 (Sunday) to sight the moon of Shawwal, marking the potential end of Ramazan.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has said there is a good chance of sighting the new moon of Shawwal 1446 AH on the evening of March 30, according to a notification issued on March 7 and a copy of which is available with Dawn.com.

However, last month, the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission had forecasted that Ramazan would begin on March 2, while Eidul Fitr would be observed on March 31.

Eidul Fitr is a significant festival in the Islamic lunar calendar, celebrated at the conclusion of Ramazan, when Muslims all over the world observe a month of fasting. Eid celebrations mark the end of this period of self-restraint.

Earlier this week, Pakistan Railways announced running four special trains to facilitate passengers travelling before and after Eidul Fitr.

The special train operation includes service from Quetta to Peshawar via Sibbi, Sukkur/Rohri, Khanewal, Lahore and Rawalpindi.

Additional input from Imtiaz Ali

