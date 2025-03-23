E-Paper | March 23, 2025

Japan, China and South Korea agree to promote peace, cooperation

AFP Published March 23, 2025 Updated March 23, 2025 06:52am

TOKYO: Japan, South Korea and China agreed on Saturday that peace on the Korean peninsula was a shared responsibility, Seoul’s foreign minister said, in a meeting of the three countries’ top diplomats in which they pledged to promote cooperation.

The talks in Tokyo followed a rare summit in May in Seoul where the three neighbours — riven by historical and territorial disputes — agreed to deepen trade ties and restated their goal of a denuclearised Korean peninsula. But they come as US tariffs loom over the region, and as concerns mount over North Korea’s weapons tests and its deployment of troops to support Russia’s war against Ukraine.

“We reaffirmed that maintaining peace and stability on the Korean peninsula is a shared interest and responsibility of the three countries,” South Korea’s Cho Tae-yul told reporters after the trilateral meeting. Seoul and Tokyo typically take a stronger line against North Korea than China, which remains one of Pyongyang’s most important allies and economic benefactors.

Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya said he, Cho, and China’s Wang Yi “had a frank exchange of views on trilateral cooperation and regional international affairs... and confirmed that we will promote future-orientated cooperation”.

“The international situation has become increasingly severe, and it is no exaggeration to say that we are at a turning point in history,” Iwaya said at the start of Saturday’s meeting.

This makes it “more important than ever to make efforts to overcome division and confrontation”, he added. Wang noted this year marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, saying “only by sincerely reflecting on history can we better build the future”.

At two-way talks between Iwaya and Wang on Saturday, the Japanese minister said he had “frankly conveyed our country’s thoughts and concerns” on disputed islands, detained Japanese nationals and the situation in Taiwan and the South China Sea, among other contentious issues.

World ‘full of uncertainty’

Ukraine was also on the agenda, with Iwaya warning “any attempt to unilaterally change the status quo by force will not be tolerated anywhere in the world”. Climate change and ageing populations were among the broad topics officials had said would be discussed, as well as working together on disaster relief and science and technology.

Iwaya said the trio had “agreed to accelerate coordination for the next summit” between the countries’ leaders. China and to a lesser extent South Korea and Japan have been hit by tariffs put in place by US President Donald Trump in recent weeks.

On Saturday afternoon, Japan and China held their first so-called “high-level economic dialogue” in six years. “The global economy is facing serious changes. Unilateralism and protectionism are spreading”, Wang told reporters, according to Japan’s public broadcaster NHK.

“China and Japan, as major economies, should pursue development and cooperation together with innovative thinking and bring stability to a world full of uncertainty,” Wang said.

Patricia M. Kim, a foreign policy fellow at the Brookings Institution in Washington, said that while “trilateral dialogues have been ongoing for over a decade”, this round “carries heightened significance” due to the new US position.

Published in Dawn, March 23rd, 2025

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Judicial disputes
Updated 23 Mar, 2025

Judicial disputes

Public perceptions of the institution’s independence and neutrality have taken a hit due to bitter, public spats between senior judges.
Biased proposal
23 Mar, 2025

Biased proposal

PAKISTAN’S tax system is extortionist, unpredictable and unsupportive of investment and economic growth. It...
JFK files
23 Mar, 2025

JFK files

THE latest cache of declassified documents from what are known as the ‘Kennedy files’ have not really impressed...
Running on empty
Updated 22 Mar, 2025

Running on empty

World Water Day should remind country’s rulers that water crisis threatens the very survival of our future generations.
Another ultimatum
22 Mar, 2025

Another ultimatum

THESE are fraught times, but the government must still find it in its heart to be a little more accommodating....
Muzzled voices
22 Mar, 2025

Muzzled voices

A NEW era of censorship is upon us. The FIA’s arrest of journalist and founder of media agency Raftar, Farhan...