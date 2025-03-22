E-Paper | March 22, 2025

PTI denied permission to hold rally at iconic Lahore venue

Mansoor Malik | Wajih Ahmad Sheikh Published March 22, 2025 Updated March 22, 2025 08:05am

LAHORE: The Lahore Deputy Commissioner has rejected a PTI application to hold a public gathering at Minar-i-Pakistan “in view of serious security issues, threats and general law and order situation in the country”.

The PTI had applied for permission on March 22 (today) through its Punjab Vice President Akmal Khan Bari.

In an order issued on Friday, DC Syed Musa Raza stated that the decision to reject the application had been taken on the recommendation of the District Intelligence Committee (DIC).

The DIC said granting permission to the PTI to hold public gathering on March 22 would not be feasible owing to prevalent security threats. It said March 22 (21st of Ramazan) falls on the death anniversary of Hazrat Ali (R.A.) and the security forces would be deployed for peaceful conduct of the event. Furthermore, it said, law enforcement agencies were already facing life threats.

“A specific threat is intact that 76 suicide bombers have been trai­ned by Fitna-al-Khwarij for carrying out large-scale terrorist activities in Paki­stan”. Furthermore, the DIC stated, three incidents had recently taken place — Akora Khatak bomb blast near Bannu Cantonment, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Jaffar Express in Balochistan.

The deputy commissioner, in his order, also stated that the National Assembly had also passed a resolution with respect to Fitna-al-Khwarij for stopping their activities and all law enforcement agencies had been deployed for said operation.

Meanwhile, Mr Bari in a video message stated the incumbent government should resign if it could not give security to its people.

PTI petition disposed of Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court on Friday disposed of PTI’s petition seeking permission for a public gathering at Minar-i-Pakistan in the light of the deputy commissioner’s decision.

Justice Farooq Haider heard the petition filed by PTI leader Akmal Khan Bari, which challenged the authorities’ failure to decide the party request.

Additional Advocate General Balighuz Zaman submitted a reply on behalf of the district government, saying the deputy commissioner had the authority to grant or deny permission for the gathering.

He said the DC had already made a decision after a meeting of the district intelligence committee, rejecting the PTI’s request for the rally.

The judge noted that the relevant authorities had rejected the petitioner’s request for the rally.

The judge directed the law officer to provide the copies of the government reply and the decision of the DC to the petitioner’s counsel.

The judge remarked that the petitioner had the right to challenge the authorities’ decision.

Published in Dawn, March 22nd, 2025

