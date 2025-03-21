Public Accounts Committee flags financial irregularities in various ministries

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday discussed the lapse of economic grants of Rs58 billion and expressed concern over the issue and noted similar financial irregularities across various ministries.

During the meeting, finance secretary Imdadullah Bosal said that funds were surrendered by May 31 every year. However, the PAC Chairman Junaid Akbar suggested that the surrender be done earlier.

PAC member Sanaullah Khan Mastikhel criticised the financial management, stating that those requesting excessive funds should be held accountable. He pointed out that appointments were often made based on favouritism rather than on merit.

Chairman Junaid Akbar Khan announced the formation of three new subcommittees within PAC. The first subcommittee would be convened by Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and Sanaullah Khan Mastikhel, Rana Qasim Noon, and Hina Rabbani Khar would be its members.

The second subcommittee would be convened by Syed Naveed Qamar, with Shibli Faraz, Shazra Mansab, and Moin Amir Pirzada as its members. The third subcommittee would be convened by Malik Amir Dogar with members Shazia Marri, Riaz Fatyana, and Afnan Ullah Khan as its members.

Audit concerns

The PAC reviewed audit objections related to the finance division, particularly regarding lapse of grants and allocation of supplementary grants, which were reportedly more than double the initial budget.

Mr Fatyana questioned whether audit objections were raised on provincial dues.

The committee expressed reservations over the practice of supplementary grants and proposed a stricter approach. Mr Fatyana suggested that if over one per cent of funds were surrendered or lapsed, the respective secretary be removed from his position.

The PAC also examined audit objections of Rs2.4 billion in honorarium payments to employees without a formal policy approval during the fiscal year 2022-23. Audit officials informed PAC that payments were made in cash.

The finance secretary defended the payments, clarifying that similar honorariums were granted across various ministries.

He further said that a new policy has been devised and it will be presented to the cabinet for approval.

Published in Dawn, March 21st, 2025