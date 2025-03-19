E-Paper | March 19, 2025

President Zardari urges need to win ‘war against terrorism’ during Quetta visit

Nadir Guramani Published March 19, 2025 Updated March 19, 2025 07:33pm
President Asif Ali Zardari chairs a meeting on law and order in Balochistan in Quetta on March 19. — PPP
President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday emphasised the need to win the “war against terrorism” at all costs during a visit to Quetta amid the prevailing tense security environment in Balochistan.

The visit comes amid an upsurge in terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Just this month, Balochistan witnessed the unprecedented Jaffar Express hijacking which resulted in at least 31 lives being lost and a suicide blast in Noshki District that left five dead.

Meanwhile, there were multiple assaults on KP police among other incidents, while three terrorists were killed by security forces in a counterterrorism operation in the Khyber district on Monday.

A statement from the PPP said President Zardari arrived in Quetta on a one-day visit to review the provincial law and order situation. He later attended a briefing on law and order in the province.

In a statement issued on the meeting’s discussion, the president was quoted as saying: “Terrorists will be defeated at all costs. Terrorists are trying to divide the nation The situation is clear, the state has to survive, the war against terrorism has to be won.”

President Zardari pledged to provide modern weaponry to counter-terrorism forces and expressed his desire for development and lasting peace in Balochistan, the statement read.

“Balochistan is close to my heart,” the president said, adding that he wanted “to see every child of Balochistan in school”.

“Enlightening children with modern technology is the need of the hour,” he was quoted as saying.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was also a part of the meeting attended by Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and provincial ministers.

A day ago, the Parliamentary Committee on National Security had emphasised the urgent need to implement counterterrorism frameworks — the Nat­ional Action Plan and Vision Azm-i-Istehkam — to curb terrorism, as Army Chief Gen Asim Munir pointed to governance gaps as a key reason behind the spike in terrorism and called for making Pakistan a “hard state”.

The communique also emphasised the need for unity and political resolve to face the threat of terrorism with the full strength of the state, calling for a national consensus in the fight against terrorism.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had similarly called for national unity and dialogue against the menace of terrorism in the country in a visit to Quetta last week after the attack.

