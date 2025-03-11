Reports of firing on Peshawar-bound train prompts Balochistan govt to take ‘emergency measures’

Reports of firing at a Peshawar-bound train emerged in Balochistan on Tuesday, following which the provincial government directed local authorities to take “emergency measures”.

“There are reports of intense firing at a Jaffar Express [train], which was heading from Quetta to Peshawar, between Pehro Kunri and Gadalar,” Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Controller Railways Muhammad Kashif said that the train, comprising nine coaches, had around 500 passengers on board.

“The train was stopped by armed men in Tunnel No 8. Efforts are being made to contact the passengers and staff,” the controller said.

According to the government’s statement, an emergency has been imposed at the Sibi hospital, while ambulances and security forces were on their way to the site of the incident.

However, Rind added, the officials were facing difficulties in reaching the site due to the rocky terrain.

“The railway department has sent more trains to the site to provide rescue,” the statement further said.

“The scale of the incident and the possibility of terrorist elements are being determined. The Balochistan government has ordered that emergency measures be taken, and all institutions remain active.”

The official urged the public to remain calm and avoid paying heed to rumours.

An emergency has also been declared at the Civil Hospital Quetta, according to Health Department Spokesperson Dr Waseem Baig. “All consultants, doctors, pharmacists, staff nurses and paramedical staff have been summoned to the hospital,” Baig said.

Last year, the Pakistan Railways had announced the restoration of train services between Quetta and Peshawar from Oct 11, after a suspension of more than a month and a half.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.