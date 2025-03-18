E-Paper | March 18, 2025

OGDCL, Mari make new discoveries

Khaleeq Kiani Published March 18, 2025 Updated March 18, 2025 07:49am

ISLAMABAD: The two state-owned entities — Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd (OGDCL) and Mari Energies Ltd (MEL) — on Monday announced separate oil and gas discoveries in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, respectively.

In a statement, OGDCL, the country’s largest exploration and production company, announced a significant gas and condensate discovery at its Soghri North-1 well in the Soghri Block, located in the Attock district of Punjab. OGDCL is the sole owner of the Soghri Exploration Licence, with a 100pc working interest.

The company said that Soghri North-1 well was spudded on May 21, 2024 and drilled to 4,942 metres in the Patala Formation. The well underwent extensive testing. Based on wireline log interpretation, cased hole drill stem testing was conducted in the Chorgali-Sakesar-Nammal-Patala Formations.

After completion and a post-acid job, the well successfully flowed at a rate of 13.95 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of gas and 430 barrels per day of condensate. With the discovery, the company boasted of technical expertise and unwavering commitment to reducing Pakistan’s reliance on imported energy resources.

“The successful results from Soghri North-1 will minimise the risk and will enhance confidence in further exploration efforts within the Soghri Exploration Licence,” the company said, adding the discovery will positively contribute towards bridging the national energy demand and supply gap. Moreover, the addition of new hydrocarbon reserves will strengthen the company’s portfolio and bolster Pakistan’s indigenous energy resources.

Separately, Mari Energies Ltd, formerly Mari Petroleum Company Ltd, also announced the second gas condensate discovery in the Spinwam-1 exploration well in Kawagarh formation, drilled in Waziristan Block, located in North Waziristan district, KP Province. This follows the earlier announcement on Feb 25 of the first hydrocarbon discovery in the same well in the Sumana Sukh’s formation.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2025

