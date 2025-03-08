Washed away

A TROUBLING trend is emerging in Pakistan: young girls in flood-prone areas are increasingly being married off before the seasonal rains arrive. These ‘monsoon brides’ are not just victims of tradition but of poverty and the worsening effects of climate change. Pakistan has the sixth highest number of child marriages globally. The climate crisis is only exacerbating this issue. As floods devastate homes and livelihoods, families — facing economic desperation — turn to early marriage as a survival strategy. Instead of offering security, it locks girls into a vicious cycle of poverty, illiteracy, and poor health, robbing them of their futures.

A recent UNDP study on climate, politico-economic stressors, and their impact on gender equity in Pakistan found that in flood-affected areas, girls are 25 per cent more likely to drop out of school and enter early marriage. Climate-induced displacement and loss of income push families towards desperate coping mechanisms, with child marriage being one of the most harmful.

This pattern was starkly evident after the 2022 monsoon floods. In Sindh, reports of early marriages surged as families, left with no other means of survival, sought refuge in outdated customs that they believed would provide stability. Instead, these marriages led to higher rates of domestic violence, maternal health risks, and lost educational opportunities — deepening the very poverty families sought to escape.

Economic cost of child marriage: Beyond the social consequences, child marriage costs Pakistan an estimated $0.8 billion annually. Early marriage reduces women’s earning potential, increases dependency, and strains public services — especially the healthcare system — due to higher maternal and infant mortality rates. The UNDP Human Development Report underscores that women and girls bear the brunt of climate disasters, as existing gender inequalities limit their access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities. When floods wash away agricultural land and homes, families are often left with no alternative livelihoods, making them more likely to marry off their daughters.

Climate change is forcing girls into early marriage.

Legal gaps — why laws are not enough: Despite existing laws against child marriage, enforcement remains inconsistent across provinces. The legal marriage age must be raised to 18 nationwide, with strict implementation and penalties for violations. Strengthening birth and marriage registration systems and closing legal loopholes are critical steps to protecting girls. However, laws alone are not enough. To effectively combat child marriage, we must address its root causes — climate vulnerability, poverty, and weak governance — through coordinated policies and economic reforms.

UNDP’s response: building resilience and empowering girls: At UNDP, we are actively working to tackle these challenges. Our Climate and Gender Vulnerability Index shows that districts most affected by climate shocks — including rural Sindh, Balochistan, and south Punjab — also have higher rates of child marriage. To counter this, UNDP is restoring livelihoods through cash-for-work programmes, vocational training, and enterprise development, particularly for women and youth. These efforts help alleviate financial desperation, a key driver of early marriage. Education access is being prioritised, with schools rehabilitated in KP and Balochistan, and plans are underway to restore 60 more in Sindh’s flood-affected areas.

Our disaster risk management programmes are expanding early warning networks to ensure at-risk communities receive timely information about impending climate disasters. Stren­gthening climate resilience through im­­p­ro­­ved flood forecasting, evacuation plans, and community awareness programmes can help reduce the economic devastation that fuels child marriage. Women’s participation in disaster response remains below 10pc. Increasing their representation in disaster management bodies is essential for designing crisis responses that protect girls from climate-induced vulnerabilities like child marriage.

Future of Pakistan’s daughters: The monsoon rains will continue to come. But whether they wash away the futures of young girl or whether we step in to protect them depends on the actions taken today. On this International Women’s Day, as we rally behind the theme ‘Accelerate Action’, we must recognise that addressing child marriage is not just a moral imperative but a critical step towards sustainable development. Protecting Pakistan’s daughters requires urgent investment in education, economic opportunities, legal protections, and climate resilience.

By acting now, we can break the cycle of child marriage and ensure that our daughters have the chance to build their own future — no matter the weather.

The writer is the deputy resident representative of UNDP Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2025