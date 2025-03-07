E-Paper | March 07, 2025

CIA dismisses unspecified number of recent recruits

Reuters Published March 7, 2025 Updated March 7, 2025 06:47am

WASHINGTON: The Central Intelligence Agency has fired a slew of recent hires this week, two people familiar with the matter said, as US President Donald Trump’s administration works to shrink and streamline the federal workforce.

The recent hires, known as probationary employees, worked across a number of different portfolios and were fired because of performance issues, a person familiar with the matter said.

“At CIA, we are reviewing personnel within their first two years of service at the Agency,” a CIA spokesperson said in a statement. “For some personnel, that process will result in termination. Our officers face unique pressures from working in situations that are fast-paced and high-stakes. It’s not for everyone.”

In some other agencies, federal workers who were fired for alleged poor performance as part of Trump’s remaking of the federal government received excellent performance reviews before they were fired, according to the interviews and documents.

It is unclear how many probationary employees — those hired in the last four years — have been dismissed. Those who were fired had only been working for the agency for two years or less, the sources said. Any large-scale firing of CIA officers, even probationary, could have an impact on the agency’s intelligence collection and analysis efforts.

The firings come as the Department of Government Efficiency, led by Elon Musk, works to slash funding across the government. Thousands of probationary employees in various agencies have been fired in recent weeks.

Last month the CIA, at the direction of the White House, reviewed its ranks and sent an email back to the Office of Personnel Management with a list of probationary employees. The list included first initials and last names. That unclassified email alarmed lawmakers on Capitol Hill and others inside the agency who worried that the identities of those employees would be leaked or obtained by foreign adversaries, risking their safety.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2025

Trump 2.0
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Terrorism ranking
Updated 07 Mar, 2025

Terrorism ranking

Poor relations with Afghan Taliban complicating Pakistan’s counterterrorism efforts.
Fear and favour
07 Mar, 2025

Fear and favour

IT came as something of a pleasant shock. Pakistan, long sidelined in America’s list of foreign policy priorities,...
Higher power costs
07 Mar, 2025

Higher power costs

IN recent years, soaring energy prices have drastically impacted Pakistan’s economic growth potential in general,...
Road ahead
Updated 06 Mar, 2025

Road ahead

While govt has achieved success in macroeconomic stability, it has failed to improve social conditions, address political instability.
Restoring hope
06 Mar, 2025

Restoring hope

THE disillusionment of Balochistan National Party chief Akhtar Mengal should give all democratically inclined...
Cruel customs
06 Mar, 2025

Cruel customs

THE recent rescues of two Asian black bears — Rocky from Jauharabad and Sunny from Jhang — remind us how the...