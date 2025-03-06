FO rejects Indian FM’s ‘baseless claims’ on AJK, asks to vacate occupied Kashmir

The Foreign Office (FO) on Thursday rejected recent remarks made by India’s foreign minister on Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) as “baseless claims” while asking his country to vacate occupied areas of the region.

The statement comes a day after India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, referring to AJK, said the Kashmir dispute would be solved after the “return of the stolen part of Kashmir which is under illegal Pakistani occupation”.

Speaking during a session at the Chatham House think-tank in London on Wednesday, Jaishankar had said: “I think the path we are waiting for is the return of the stolen part of Kashmir, which is under illegal Pakistani occupation. When that’s done, I assure you, Kashmir [issue is] solved.”

The comments came in response to a query by a journalist — who said India was occupying Kashmir illegally — about the possibility of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking US President Donald Trump’s involvement to solve the dispute.

“I think we have done a good job solving most of [the problem],” Jaishankar said, insisting that the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 and the polls in the region in October 2024 were part of that.

He added that “restoring growth, economic activity and social justice” was another step towards purported efforts to solve the Kashmir issue.

Responding to those statements during a weekly press briefing today, FO spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said: “Instead of making baseless claims about Azad Jammu and Kashmir, India should vacate the large territories of Jammu and Kashmir under its occupation from the last 77 years.”

“We reject the remarks made by the Indian external affairs minister on Jammu and Kashmir during an event held at Chatham House, London, on 5th March 2025,” Shafqat stated.

“The remarks misrepresent the ground realities and contravene the international law. Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognised disputed territory.

“The relevant UN Security Council resolutions stipulate that the final status of Jammu and Kashmir is to be determined through a free and impartial plebiscite under the UN auspices. India’s prevarication cannot change this reality,” Shafqat asserted.

Responding to the Indian minister’s claims about the elections in held Kashmir last year, the FO spokesperson said: “We also wish to underscore that any electoral exercise pursuant to the Indian constitution cannot serve as a substitute to grant of right to self-determination.”

CM Omar Abdullah’s National Con­f­e­rence and its ally, the Indian National Congress, scored an emphatic victory in October 2024 in the disputed region’s first state election since 2014.

“Similarly, the decades-old grievances of the Kashmiri people cannot be meaningfully addressed through economic activity down the barrel of a gun,” Shafqat said, replying to Jaishankar’s remarks on the topic.

The FO official said India “must realise that a peaceful settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people is imperative for a lasting peace in South Asia”.

