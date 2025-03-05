Pakistan will join G20 by 2030, Dar hopes

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar has expressed confidence in Pakistan’s economic development, hoping the country will join the G20 by 2030.

He emphasised that all regulatory bodies should continue working collaboratively and effectively to accelerate the country’s growth.

Mr Dar made these remarks while addressing the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the new headquarters of the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP).

He stated that Pakistan could become part of the G20 by 2030 if all regulatory bodies work together. He pointed out that in 2018, Pakistan was ranked as the world’s 24th-largest economy, just four spots away from G20 membership.

He emphasised that Pakistan is rich in natural resources and needs to explore its hidden wealth. As a nuclear and missile power, Pakistan is on the path to joining the ranks of developed nations.

The ceremony was attended by Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik, Federal Secretary for Law and Justice Raja Naeem, Chairman Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan Akif Saeed, and other senior officials.

Mr Dar underscored the importance of a strong Competition Commission in ensuring a level playing field for businesses and fostering investment in Pakistan.

He added the economic reforms were designed to promote competition, reduce barriers, and ensure a level playing field for all businesses.

“Unfortunately, cartels have been formed in the country’s markets, exploiting consumers and hindering the effectiveness of government initiatives,” Dar regretted.

Early realisation of MoUs with Azerbaijan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday formed a committee to ensure early realisation of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and agreements signed with Azerbaijan during his recent visit to the country.

While chairing a meeting to review the implementation of accords, Mr Shehbaz directed the authorities concerned to present an action plan to take the Pakistan-Azerbaijan current trade volume to $2 billion, said a press release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will head the committee and prepare energy and infrastructure agreements.

The prime minister also directed the completion of all preparations on a priority basis ahead of the expected visit of the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, next month. Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2025