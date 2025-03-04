E-Paper | March 04, 2025

Prominent lawyer Amjad Pervaiz appointed Punjab advocate general

Rana Bilal Published March 4, 2025 Updated March 4, 2025 07:17pm

The Punjab government on Tuesday appointed renowned counsel Amjad Pervaiz as its advocate general with immediate effect.

A notification issued today, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, by the provincial government’s Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department said Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan appointed Pervaiz to the position in the “public interest”.

The Supreme Court lawyer has served as counsel for prominent politicians in recent years, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz, PML-N President Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and PTI leader Moonis Elahi.

He was most recently the defence counsel for PM Shehbaz and Hamza in the Ramzan Sugar Mill case, where he argued that the case was “politically motivated” against the incumbent premier and his son.

Prior to that, Pervaiz was the lawyer for the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the £190m corruption reference against PTI founder Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Is all well?

Is all well?

Arifa Noor
The government let its jitters turn a low-profile event into a successful effort of resistance.

Editorial

IMF scrutiny
Updated 04 Mar, 2025

IMF scrutiny

Boosting economic stability, flows from multilateral agencies, and sovereign credit rating upgrade depend on IMF review's success.
Diplomatic protocol
04 Mar, 2025

Diplomatic protocol

IT is a fact that KP — which shares a long border with Afghanistan — is directly affected by cross-border...
Polio politics
04 Mar, 2025

Polio politics

THE dispute between the centre and Punjab over the detection of polio cases in Mandi Bahauddin is unnecessary and...
Aid dependency
Updated 03 Mar, 2025

Aid dependency

Govts need to increase funding in critical areas such as healthcare that have been affected by USAID shake-up.
Failing women
03 Mar, 2025

Failing women

OUR justice system has truly failed to protect women, a recent SSDO report has revealed. With conviction rates...
Cold world
03 Mar, 2025

Cold world

WESTERN countries do not have a heart for poor, non-white migrants. A recent BBC News report comprising leaked ...