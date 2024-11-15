E-Paper | November 15, 2024

NAB seeks retrial of Imran in first Toshakhana reference

Malik Asad Published November 15, 2024 Updated November 15, 2024 10:47am

ISLAMABAD: The anti-graft watchdog on Thurs­day urged the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to set aside the conviction of Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in a case related to a Graff jewellery set obtained from the Toshakhana, and remand the matter back to the accountability court for a retrial.

An IHC bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mian­gul Hassan Aurangzeb gave time to Barrister Syed Ali Zafar to consult Mr Khan and Bushra Bibi on the proposal.

The bench said if Barrister Zafar opposed the National Account­ability Bureau’s proposal, then the appeals of his clients would be reviewed on merit alone.

The high-profile case, which involved allegations the ex-premier unlawfully retained state gifts, had resulted in the Jan 31 conviction by an accountability court. Both Mr Khan and Bushra Bibi were sentenced to 14 years in prison and fined Rs787 million.

During the hearing, NAB Special Prosecutor Amjad Pervez reiterated his concerns about the trial court’s conduct.

He cited that 11 witnesses’ statements were omitted from record and doubted if the sentences were issued on merit.

Mr Pervez offered that the IHC may nullify the convictions and remand the case back for a retrial, adding that initial sentencing lacked adequate legal basis.

Barrister Zafar argued against the validity of the trial’s proceedings. He pointed out procedural inconsistencies, including the removal of Bushra Bibi’s cross-examination rights on Jan 29 and recording of her statement late at night on Jan 30.

The counsel asserted that he would submit further evidence to demonstrate that the trial court’s decision was unsustainable.

Justice Aurangzeb outlined two options for moving ahead: accepting NAB’s remand proposal or restarting the case with a new indictment.

He advised Mr Zafar to consult his clients, clarifying that if the NAB’s proposal was not accepted, the court would review the appeals on merit alone, disregarding technicalities at the trial court’s level.

The IHC then adjourned the hearing to Nov 21.

Acquittal pleas dismissed

Separately, Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand dismissed the Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi’s petitions seeking acquittal in a case related to the purchase of a Bulgari jewellery set from Toshakhana at a throwaway price.

When the judge resumed hearing, advocate Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry sought exemption for Bushra Bibi from personal attendance. The judge allowed the request. The indictment was deferred till Nov 18.

FIRs against Imran

The Islamabad Police informed IHC Justice Arbab Mohammad Tahir that Mr Khan had been nominated in 62 FIRs and was facing seven cases instituted by FIA.

The police prosecutor shared the details on a petition seeking details of cases pending against the ex-PM.

He sought time to submit a comprehensive report in this regard.

Further hearing was adjourned till Nov 18.

Published in Dawn, November 15th, 2024

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Last call
Updated 15 Nov, 2024

Last call

PTI should hardly be turning its "final" protest into a "do or die" occasion.
Mini budget talk
15 Nov, 2024

Mini budget talk

NO matter how much Pakistan’s finance managers try to downplay the prospect of a ‘mini budget’ to pull off a...
Diabetes challenge
15 Nov, 2024

Diabetes challenge

AMONGST the many public health challenges confronting Pakistan, diabetes arguably does not get the attention it...
China security ties
Updated 14 Nov, 2024

China security ties

If China's security concerns aren't addressed satisfactorily, it may affect bilateral ties. CT cooperation should be pursued instead of having foreign forces here.
Steep price
14 Nov, 2024

Steep price

THE Hindu Kush-Himalayan region is in big trouble. A new study unveiled at the ongoing COP29 reveals that if high...
A high-cost plan
14 Nov, 2024

A high-cost plan

THE government has approved an expensive plan for FBR in the hope of tackling its deep-seated inefficiencies. The...