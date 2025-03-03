2 supermarkets in Islamabad’s DHA sealed for overpricing food items, 51 vendors arrested

Islamabad’s district administration on Monday sealed two supermarkets in the city’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) and three shops in other areas, as well as arrested 51 vendors during a citywide drive against overpricing.

The crackdown targeted markets, Ramazan bazaars, and residential areas to enforce official price lists as consumers brace the surging costs of food items driven by inflation during Ramazan.

“Officials said 51 vendors were detained for charging above government-mandated rates, while three shops and two superstores were temporarily closed for repeated violations,” according to The Associated Press of Pakistan APP.

Besides carrying out inspections across key markets — including Pakistan Town, H-9 Ramazan Bazaar, and Sabzi Mandi — the capital administration sealed two superstores in DHA and arrested three staffers for overcharging.

Targeting upscale areas, seven vendors were detained during price checks in G-12 and G-13 sectors for violating rate lists.

Islamabad Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Nawaz Memon asserted that the crackdown will continue “without discrimination” throughout Ramazan.

“Our goal is to ensure citizens are not exploited. Strict action will follow against anyone disregarding official rates,” he stated.

“No leniency will be shown to those profiting unfairly during Ramazan. We’re mobilising all resources to ensure compliance.”

He reiterated that relief for citizens remained a top priority, warning vendors to adhere to regulations or face penalties. Residents were urged to check official price lists before purchasing goods and report violations via the district helpline 051-9108084.

In Pakistan Town, the assistant commissioner’s teams sealed three shops and arrested eight sellers during “surprise checks”. Another 17 vendors were taken into custody in the Sabzi Mandi market for allegedly inflating prices of daily-use edibles like tomatoes, onions, and potatoes.

Separately, the Industrial Area administration also arrested seven sellers in the H-9 area for overpricing daily essentials.

Four shopkeepers were held in Tramri Market, while five others in Sattar Market faced action following consumer complaints. At the H-9 Ramazan Bazaar, three persons were detained for parking mismanagement, causing public inconvenience.

Sindh CM orders essential items’ prices be controlled

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also directed the local authorities today to control the prices of essential items during Ramazan.

CM Shah’s orders came after it was reported that consumers in Karachi faced overcharging on the first day of Ramazan (March 2), despite tall claims by the price regulator to take strict action against them.

Addressing a meeting in Karachi, CM Shah directed all divisional commissioners to take action against hoarders and profiteers as per the laws, the Sindh information department said.

“The deputy commissioners (DCs) should visit the markets so that the items’ prices remain stable,” CM Shah ordered.

Referring to laws enacted in 2022 on the matter — apparently the Price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding Amendment Act — the chief minister noted that the government was empowered to seize overpriced items and auction them.

He stressed that supermarkets should be made to adhere to the official rates, adding that the DCs should also ensure the timely printing and distribution of price lists.

During the meeting, Karachi Commissioner Syed Hasan Naqvi informed the chief minister that over 250 Bachat Bazaars have been established in the city.

A glaring example of overpricing in Karachi yesterday was bananas, for which fruit vendors were charging Rs250-300 per dozen while the official rate was Rs148 a dozen.

Watermelons were sold at Rs150 per kg, more than double the original price of Rs69 per kg, while oranges were being offered at Rs500 per dozen against their official rate of Rs386 per dozen.

Tomato prices, which have crashed this year, were hovering around Rs100 for 3kgs even though they were sold at Rs100 for 5kgs two weeks ago.

Authorities in Karachi arrested 14 alleged hoarders, sealed 18 shops and imposed fines worth over Rs1.5 million yesterday as they took action against price gougers.