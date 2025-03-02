E-Paper | March 02, 2025

Authorities impose Rs1.59m fine on hoarders on first day of Ramazan: Karachi commissioner

Imtiaz Ali Published March 2, 2025 Updated March 2, 2025 08:41pm

Authorities took action against price gougers in Karachi on the first day of Ramazan by imposing a total fine of over Rs1.5 million and arresting 14 alleged hoarders and sealing 18 shops, a press release from the Commissioner’s office said on Sunday.

The city administration on Friday fixed new prices for meat and other edible items in the advent of the holy month, posing a challenge for authorities who have yet to fully enforce the previously notified prices for several essential items like beef and mutton.

The administration fixed the price of boneless beef at Rs950 per kilogramme and beef with bones at Rs750 per kg. The price of boneless heifer meat was fixed at Rs1,150 per kg and meats with bones at Rs1,000 per kg.

According to Sunday’s press release, “All deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners checked the prices,” with authorities imposing a collective fine of Rs1.59m on alleged price gougers on the first day of Ramazan.

“Fourteen suspects were arrested and 18 shops were sealed,” the press release read, adding: “A fine of Rs 692,000 was imposed in the south district [of Karachi], a fine of Rs 471,000 was imposed in the east district, Rs 296,000 in Korangi, Rs 19,000 in the central district, Rs 28,000 in Kemari and Rs 80,000 in the west district.”

The release added that of the 14 suspected price gougers, six were arrested in Kemari, while the other eight were arrested in Korangi. Additionally, 15 shops in Korangi were sealed alongside three others in the west district.

“The commissioner has directed all deputy commissioners to ensure that food items are available … at reasonable prices during the month of Ramazan, deal strictly with illegal profiteers, do not give concessions to anyone and whoever violates the government rates should be fined heavily or arrested,” the statement read.

It added that, as per the commissioner’s orders, assistant commissioners have confiscated goods from suspected price gougers.

“Action will be taken against shopkeepers involved in [selling goods at] high prices,” the release read. “This will help the administration to make its efforts to prevent high prices effective.”

