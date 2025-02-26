Islamabad police arrest husband for allegedly attacking, injuring wife with axe

The Islamabad Capital Police arrested a man for allegedly brutally attacking his wife with an axe, leaving her severely injured in the jurisdiction of Phulgran Police Station on Wednesday.

A public relations officer told APP that a case was registered and further investigation was under way.

He said the victim’s father reported a complaint stating that his daughter was attacked with an axe and severely injured by her husband. Responding swiftly, the Phulgran Police registered a case and launched an immediate investigation.

The officer said that the police team successfully traced and arrested the suspect using modern technology and forensic evidence, adding that the man was now in custody and legal proceedings were ongoing.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Muhammad Jawad Tariq said that the police were committed to taking strict action against cases of domestic violence and abuse against women and children.

“The suspect will be prosecuted with solid evidence to be brought to justice,” he said.

Last week, a woman was shot dead in Quetta in an ‘honour’ killing case.

According to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, gender-based violence continues to be pervasive in Pakistan, manifesting in various forms such as domestic violence, honour crimes, sexual assault and forced marriages.