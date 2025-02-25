Industrialist, son killed as trailer collides with car on Karachi’s ICI Bridge

• Victims’ vehicle falls from bridge after hitting rickshaw, motorbike

• SITE Association slams Sindh govt for leaving Karachiites at mercy of heavy vehicles

KARACHI: In yet another accident involving heavy traffic violating a ban on their movement during the daytime, an industrialist and his son were killed when a trailer struck their car, which fell from the ICI Bridge to the ground on Monday afternoon, police said.

The incident drew strong reaction from the city’s industrialist community that slammed the Sindh government for its “inability to control killer trailers”.

DIG-South Syed Asad Raza told Dawn that Ashraf Adamani, 64, and his two sons, Naveed and Usman, were heading toward their industry in the SITE area from their home in DHA when a recklessly driven trailer (SMA-129) crashed into their vehicle from behind on the ICI Bridge.

He said as the heavy vehicle hit their car, it went out of the driver’s control, collided with a rickshaw and a motorcycle and fell from the bridge. As a result, Ashraf and Naveed died on the spot, while Usman, suffered serious injuries in the accident.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies and injured person. The dead and wounded were shifted to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi.

The errant driver managed to escape from the spot, leaving behind the heavy vehicle that was impounded by the Docks police.

The officials said the rickshaw driver and one woman travelling on the motorbike were also injured in the accident.

The DIG said that Mr Adamani was an industrialist, who had a plastic industry, Ashraf Enterprises, in the SITE area.

Regarding the movement of heavy vehicles during the daytime, the DIG claimed that trailers transport cargo from the port area to nearby yards and warehouses, and do not enter city areas during the day.

He said the police were waiting for the victims’ family to lodge an FIR.

‘Karachiites lives not disposable’

In a hard-hitting statement, SITE Association of Industry President Ahmed Azeem Alvi condemned the Sindh government for leaving Karachi’s business community and citizens at the mercy of dangerous trailers, asserting that urgent action must be taken.

“The lives of Karachi’s people are not disposable. The government must take decisive steps to prevent further tragedies caused by reckless trailers,” he said in a statement issued on Monday evening.

It said that the tragic incident has sparked outrage among the business community and raised concerns over the unchecked movement of heavy vehicles in the city.

Expressing deep grief over the unfortunate deaths, the association’s president lamented the recurring dangers posed by these heavy transport vehicles and called for urgent reforms to regulate their movement.

“Governor Kamran Tessori and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah have been urged to take immediate action against the growing menace of trailers speeding through the city. These vehicles pose a continuous threat to Karachi residents and authorities must enforce strict controls, including banning trailers from entering urban areas during peak hours,” he said.

Mr Alvi called upon law enforcement agencies to actively address this issue and ensure that Karachi’s roads are safe for commuters.

He demanded an emergency meeting with government officials to devise a plan for controlling reckless trailers and preventing further loss of life.

He criticised authorities for their lack of enforcement, stating that unregulated trailer activity contributed to severe accidents and endangers countless lives. “If these violations persist, Karachi could face a significant law-and-order crisis,” he warned.

Published in Dawn, February 25th, 2025