E-Paper | February 20, 2025

2 motorcyclists killed in Karachi accidents involving heavy vehicles

Imtiaz Ali Published February 20, 2025 Updated February 20, 2025 06:06pm

Two motorcyclists were killed and another was critically injured on Thursday in accidents involving heavy vehicles at Karachi’s Sharea Faisal and National Highway, respectively, according to police and rescue officials.

Rules restricting the movement of heavy vehicles were recently implemented in the metropolis amid rising traffic accidents involving dumpers and tankers, and protests over the deaths of citizens.

Earlier this month, the provincial government banned the entry of heavy vehicles into the city during the daytime, only allowing them to operate from 11pm to 6am. Exemptions, however, were granted to trucks carrying water, petroleum products, medicines, meat and other essential goods.

Last week, the Sindh government made it mandatory for all heavy vehicles in Karachi to have a physical fitness certificate amid the rising number of traffic accidents involving dumper trucks.

In the first incident today, a young man was killed while his relative was injured when the duo met with an accident involving a 22-wheeler trailer on Malir Bridge near Anwar Baloch Hotel, Shah Latif Town Station House Officer (SHO) Raja Abbas told Dawn.com.

He said the victims were coming from Saddar on their motorcycles when the accident took place at 1:30am.

“They were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) where Mohammed Amir, 35, succumbed to his wounds during treatment, while his brother-in-law Sajid, 28, was admitted for treatment,” he said.

The driver and conductor have been detained and the heavy vehicle has been impounded, SHO Abbas added. He said a probable cause of the accident was that two heavy vehicles were plying on the bridge when the motorcycle riders attempted to manoeuver in between them, resulting in the accident.

Police have registered a first information report (FIR) against the driver on the complaint of the victim’s brother Kaleemuddin under Pakistan Penal Code sections 320 (punishment for qatl-i-khata [murder by mistake] by rash or negligent driving), 379 (punishment for theft) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees).

In the second incident, a 19-year-old Bykea rider was killed on Sharea Faisal when a dumper hit him from behind. The incident occurred at around 2am near the National Highway Authority office, according to Sharea Faisal SHO Faisal Gul Khawaja.

“The injured was taken to JPMC where he succumbed to his wounds during treatment,” SHO Khawaja said, adding that the bike rider was overspeeding. His relatives could not be traced immediately.

12 injured in bus-dumper accident

In yet another incident, 12 passengers were injured when their bus collided with a dumper at the Moach Goth bridge at 9:27am.

Saeedabad SHO Idris Bangash said, “The bus driver was coming from the wrong direction when it hit the dumper. The injured were shifted to Civil Hospital Karachi, with one of them stated to be in critical condition.”

The bus driver managed to escape from the site of the incident.

An alarming increase was registered in road accidents in Karachi as nearly 500 people were killed while 4,879 were injured in 2024 due to a host of reasons ranging from reckless driving to construction activities, etc, according to hospital data.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Revival? For whom?

Revival? For whom?

S. Akbar Zaidi
Numerous sets of numbers, not quoted by govt sources, suggest that things are not as dazzling as claimed by those who run the country.

Editorial

Premature alarm
Updated 20 Feb, 2025

Premature alarm

Improvement in headline inflation gives policymakers chance to fix investment policies, implement structural reforms.
Forsaken province
20 Feb, 2025

Forsaken province

AND the endless cycle of violence continues. The brutal killing on Tuesday night of seven Punjab-bound passengers in...
In poor health
20 Feb, 2025

In poor health

THE absence of decent and affordable healthcare in the country continues to ruin lives. An example of this is ...
Out of control
Updated 19 Feb, 2025

Out of control

AS bodies continue to fall in Kurram despite a state-sanctioned ceasefire, one wonders how long local militants’...
Hollow words
19 Feb, 2025

Hollow words

IT is not uncommon for politicians to resort to the use of hyperbole in order to boost their public standing. ...
Migration matters
19 Feb, 2025

Migration matters

THE grass, it seems, did appear greener on the other side to millions of people as evidenced by the latest UN ...