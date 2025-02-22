Champions Trophy: Inglis trumps Duckett as Australia defeat England in record chase

Josh Inglis hit a maiden century to help Australia chase down the highest target in Champions Trophy history in a five-wicket win over old rivals England in Lahore on Saturday.

The 29-year-old Inglis, who was born in England, smashed an unbeaten 86-ball 120 as Australia chased down 351-8 in 47.3 overs to open their Group B account at Gaddafi Stadium.

The blistering performance from Inglis not only trumped England opener Ben Duckett’s 143-ball 165 — the highest individual score in event history — but enthralled a near-capacity 31,000 weekend crowd.

Inglis carted six sixes and eight boundaries, including the winning maximum off express fast bowler Mark Wood. Australia were struggling at 27-2 with Travis Head (six) and skipper Steve Smith (five) falling to Jofra Archer and Wood respectively.

Matthew Short, who hit a 66-ball 63 with nine boundaries and a six, added 95 for the third wicket with Marnus Labuschagne (47 off 45 balls with five fours) but spinners Liam Livingstone and Adil Rashid dismissed both.

With Australia still needing an imposing 215 in 27.4 overs, Alex Carey and Inglis brought the chase back on track by adding an invaluable 146 for the fifth wicket.

Carey, dropped on 49 by Archer off Rashid, finally holed out off pace bowler Brydon Carse after a fighting 63-ball 69 with 70 still needed.

Inglis brought up his hundred with two sixes off Carse and one against Archer, reaching the three-figure mark off 77 balls.

Glenn Maxwell played a trademark fiery knock of 32 not out from 15 balls with two sixes and four boundaries as Australia took 226 runs off England’s pace trio of Wood, Archer and Carse.

Duckett record

Earlier, Duckett smashed his highest ODI score, and third century, as England built a commanding total after being sent in to bat on a flat pitch.

Duckett hit 17 fours and three sixes to better the previous best individual score of 145 in the Champions Trophy. New Zealand’s Nathan Astle (2004) and Zimbabwean Andy Flower (2002) had shared the record.

England also surpassed the previous highest innings tally in tournament history of 347-4 by New Zealand against the USA at The Oval in 2004.

Duckett added 158 for the third wicket with Joe Root, who made a measured 68 off 78 balls, to set the platform for a big total against a weakened Australian attack.

Missing star pace trio of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, Australia’s attack of Spencer Johnson, Ben Dwarshuis and Nathan Ellis struggled to contain England.

Duckett was finally dismissed by part-time spinner Labuschagne in the 48th over, improving on his previous highest of 107 not out against Ireland at Bristol in 2023.

England adopted the same aggressive style of batting with opener Phil Salt dispatching a boundary and a six in the first over before falling to Dwarshuis in the second over for 10.

Dwarshuis also removed Jamie Smith for 15 before Duckett and Root stabilised the innings.

Harry Brook, on his 26th birthday, made three. Captain Jos Buttler (23) and Livingstone (14) also had brief stays before Archer delivered some late impetus with an unbeaten 21 off 10 balls.

Dwarshuis was the best Australian bowler with 3-66 while spinners Adam Zampa and Labuschagne took two wickets apiece.

Earlier, Australian captain Steve Smith had won the toss and opted to field.

South Africa, who beat Afghanistan by 107 runs on Friday, are the other team in Group B.

Title-holders Pakistan, India, New Zealand and Bangladesh comprise Group A.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals.

Teams

Australia: Steve Smith (captain), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson

England: Jos Buttler (captain), Ben Duckett, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL) and Joel Wilson (WIS)

TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

PCB says taking up issue of Indian anthem with ICC

Meanwhile, a Dawn.com correspondent reported that part of the Indian national anthem was played before the Australian anthem prior to the game’s start.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) spokesperson Sami Burney told Dawn.com that the International Cricket Council (ICC) had committed the mistake since it was in charge of the match’s playlist.

“The playlist they made included the anthems of all eight countries. India’s anthem shouldn’t even have been in the playlist since they’re not even playing in any of the matches [in Pakistan]. This is a total ICC mistake. They ran the wrong playlist.”

He said the PCB had contacted the ICC and sought an explanation.

“The PCB has no involvement in this. This tournament and playlist were of the ICC. Whether it was played mistakenly or deliberately, whatever it was, the ICC did it so the PCB has no involvement with this.

“The wait continues and it remains to be seen when, how and what clarification the ICC gives,” Burney said.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi was also questioned about the incident while interacting with the media in Dubai at the stadium to which he said too said that the ICC was organising the tournament.