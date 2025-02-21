E-Paper | February 21, 2025

FIA Gujranwala arrests human trafficker involved in illegal immigration via sea routes

Dawn.com Published February 21, 2025 Updated February 21, 2025 02:11pm

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Gujranwala Zone, arrested a suspect involved in illegally sending citizens abroad via sea routes, the Associated Press of Pakistan reported on Friday.

The agency has amped up its ongoing crackdown against suspected human traffickers involved in smuggling Pakistani nationals abroad, many of whom have perished in maritime incidents.

Earlier this month, 16 Pakistani nationals died while in a boat accident off the coast of Libya, while at least 10 remain missing. In January, a boat carrying 80 passengers capsized near Morocco, with over 40 Pakistanis among the dead.

A spokesperson for the FIA said that the suspect, Muhammad Qasim alias Umar Khan, was arrested in Mandi Bahauddin, APP reports.

The spokesperson said the suspect, along with his accomplices, “attempted to illegally send a citizen to Spain.”

The victim was first sent to Mauritania on a visit visa, after which the smugglers tried to transport him to Spain via a boat. However, the victim refused to travel by sea and returned to Pakistan.

The spokesperson added that the suspects had allegedly extorted Rs4.9 million from the victim’s family in exchange for facilitating his illegal migration. A case was registered against the arrested suspect and further investigations were underway.

The director of FIA Gujranwala Zone, Abdul Qadir Qamar, said that the agency has intensified operations against human trafficking networks. He reaffirmed that a zero-tolerance policy was being enforced to combat the crime.

“Those playing with innocent lives will be brought to justice,” he asserted.

Last week, the FIA arrested five human traffickers, including two proclaimed offenders, during an ongoing crackdown on human trafficking.

The FIA also confiscated assets worth around Rs480 million of fugitive human traffickers involved in recent shipwrecks. The assets also include the seizure of bank accounts of Rs50m.

